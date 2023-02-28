Palmerston North Hospital ED is on hotspot watch this winter

A multidisciplinary team is a staff hub for planning patient care at Palmerston North Hospital’s extended ED - head of patient flow Jason Prior and charge nurse Debbie Perry show Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere around.

Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department has been put on Te Whatu Ora’s “hotspot” list, as it is expected to face a tough winter season.

That is despite the recent opening of ED extensions providing an adjacent medical assessment and planning unit, and observation area.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall visited the hospital on Friday and said the improvements would make a big difference, but were only part of the solution.

“That’s the front door to the hospital. There is no one thing that will fix the problem of acute demand for this hospital or any other.”

Pressure was still likely to come from the numbers of people presenting at the ED, and the difficulty in getting them through to wards within the hospital, where patients who were difficult to discharge stayed longer than was ideal, a problem called “bed block”.

Verrall said the ED was still not fully staffed, but it was getting easier and quicker for nurses recruited from overseas to clear Immigration processes.

MidCentral currently has a total of 216 full-time-equivalent vacancies across all staffing groups, which was down on the previous quarter.

In ED there were 2.25 senior medical vacancies, with one person due to start work in August, and 8 nursing vacancies.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Health Minister Ayesha Verrall fitted in a visit to ED while in Palmerston North for UCOL Te PÅ«kenga's health education building opening.

Verrall said another issue for hospitals, including Palmerston North, was the shortage of nurses in aged residential care, where beds sometimes had to be closed because of lack of staff, meaning patients in hospital could not be discharged back to their care.

“It’s a complex problem, and one we take very seriously.”

Verrall said finding ways to stem the inflow of acutely-unwell patients to the ED was another part of the problem.

She had met with some general practitioners in Palmerston North, and knew they were in short supply.

The difficulty in getting appointments in primary care contributed to the number of people arriving at hospital with preventable illness.

MidCentral operations executive for acute and specialist services Lyn Horgan agreed that the ED additions would improve people’s experience in ED.

SUPPLIED Extensions to Palmerston North Hospital's emergency department opened in early 2023. (file photo)

But it was just a medium term way of coping with growing demand for health services and needs that would continue to grow.

“Our ED and our hospital continue to experience pressures, with surges of patients presenting to the department at various times of the day, coupled with high hospital occupancy and patients staying for longer.”

Horgan said Palmerston North was one of the eight hospitals taking part in the National System Flow Improvement Programme.

“From experience we know that focusing solely on ED and MAPU won’t achieve optimal flow.

“This programme will support initiatives and activity across primary, community and hospital services, with its main purpose of addressing bed block.”

Horgan said MidCentral had several improvements underway to prepare for winter.

A lead clinician, Jason Prior, had recently been appointed to oversee the flow of acute patients.

The district also had pathways in place to move some patients away from the hospital and ED.

One was the programme that redirected low-acuity patients to primary care, and the other was supporting patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who needed ongoing help to manage their respiratory conditions following an inpatient stay.

Horgan said for some of the issues facing the hospital, national support and resourcing could be needed.