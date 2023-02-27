Christchurch mum pushes body to limit in 'gruelling' hike to raise cancer awareness

Meet the mum who, despite some of the most devastating blows in life, still manages to focus on others.

Sarah Luxon won’t let stage four ovarian cancer or bowel surgery stop her taking on a challenging hike or fighting to raise awareness of the disease to help others.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The Christchurch mum of two was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in 2021 after a “huge effort” to convince medical professionals to investigate her symptoms. She has since had two major surgeries to remove her ovaries, fallopian tubes, cervix, uterus, appendix and parts of her bowel and abdominal muscles.

She most recently had bowel obstruction surgery before taking on the 62km Hump Ridge Track in Southland earlier this month.

Luxon, 35, pushed her body to the limit to raise awareness and funds for more research into ovarian cancer – for Luxon more research means more time.

She completed the hike with Phillippa Deo and sister-in-law Paige Luxon – all friends since they were 11 years old.

“We had been talking about [a tramp] before I had my surgery in June, looking at what times and which track ... we were optimistically naive,” she said.

Luxon was feeling good after recovering from six rounds of chemotherapy and two surgeries. She had joined a gym and her hair was growing back.

But the surgery in June knocked her mentally.

Stuff Eight months after Sarah Luxon’s bowel obstruction surgery, she and friends Philippa Deo and Paige Luxon completed a 62km tramp for Ovarian Awareness Month.

“They went over every inch of my abdominal cavity,” she said.

“You lose trust in your body ... what happens if I have a bowel obstruction on the track.”

Despite the negative thoughts, Luxon said she really wanted to complete the tramp with her friends.

“I'm never going to have trust in my full body’s health so why not now.”

Stuff Luxon and her friends on the Hump Ridge Track, which goes from sea level to 850m elevation and back down again.

Luxon described the Hump Ridge Track as “gruelling and exhausting”.

“It was bloody hard.

“You think you’ve had a massive day, and then you have another massive day and then another massive day.”

Luxon wished she had been fitter, but was quickly reminded by her friends that it had been only eight months since her last surgery.

Stuff Luxon’s tramp was “bloody hard”, but she’s proud she completed it.

“For me to even be doing the tramp was big. I am so lucky to have such amazing people in my life.”

Throughout the three-day tramp, Luxon learnt to celebrate her body for everything it had achieved and to be more compassionate towards herself.

Luxon saw her gynaecological oncologist every four months for tests and had a body scan yearly, and at the moment her doctors were happy with her progress, she said.

“It’s a work in progress, there are ups and downs, but I am doing my best to make the best choices for me.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Luxon with her daughters Hazel, 8, left, and Willa, 2, at home in Burwood, Christchurch.

To keep the momentum going after the hike, Luxon ran 5km twice to raise more funds for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in February. Her blisters were still healing from the tramp when she did her first run just four days later.

A Kiwi dies from ovarian cancer every 48 hours, and about 300 are diagnosed with the cancer each year. Statistically, it is uncommon.

“Cervical screening is fantastic, but it doesn’t detect ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer symptoms can be vague, but it’s worth paying attention to your gut feelings,” Luxon said.