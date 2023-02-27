High levels of faecal bacteria found in South Canterbury rivers prompts warning

High levels of faecal bacteria were found in samples taken from Pareora River at Evans Crossing. (File photo)

High levels of faecal bacteria found in South Canterbury rivers has prompted Te Mana Ora – Community and Public Health to issue a health warning about recreational use of the rivers.

The warning on Saturday comes two days after it issued another health warning after potentially toxic algae (planktonic cyanobacteria) scums were observed in Saltwater Creek (Ōtipua) at Centennial Park.

High levels of faecal bacteria were found in consecutive samples taken from Pareora River at Evans Crossing, Waihao River at Gum Tree Rd and Waihao at Bradshaws Bridge. The three sites plus Otaio River Gorge have been labelled as having unsafe recreational water quality.

“Rainfall in the area in the last few days has most likely caused the high levels of faecal bacteria,” Dr Cheryl Brunton, medical officer of health, National Public Health Service, Te Whatu Ora, said.

READ MORE:

* Algal bloom in Saltwater Creek, Ōtipua, at Centennial Park

* Health warnings lifted on Pareroa, part of Waihao rivers

* High levels of 'faecal bacteria' found at Banks Peninsula beach



“Water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.”

She said water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases, the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as Hepatitis A or salmonella infection.”

Dr Brunton said a number of other popular swimming sites in Waitaha – Canterbury may also have high levels of contamination after recent rainfall.

“People should avoid all rivers and beaches for at least two days after heavy rain.”

Eating shellfish from these sites should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking.

The sites where water quality is affected are listed on Environment Canterbury’s website.