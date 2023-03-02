New Zealand's health system is keeping something important private

John Bryan has been told he will not get a vital operation until June - but his wife Carol fears he will not live that long.

Virginia Fallon is a Stuff senior writer and columnist based in Wellington.

OPINION: On Tuesday I’m flipping through a menu choosing things I’m not going to get to eat.

This marvellous booklet offers myriad gourmet options for tonight’s dinner, as well as those for the coming days. It does the same with lunches and breakfasts, drinks and snacks, all accompanied by pictures, so there are no nasty surprises.

There are no nasty prices either. In this private room overlooking a garden the only thing to worry about is getting well, healing and which Sky channels to watch.

This is a hospital, Aotearoa, but not as we know it.

While my own sad finances preclude me from ever being a patient in this veritable Eden of health, today I’m accompanying someone who is. They also wouldn’t normally be here, but lucked out by having had their life changed in an accident. If it had been changed by anything else, ACC wouldn’t cough up for the luxury.

And being in this private hospital is undeniably a luxury. Walking through the doors is like discovering a sort of medical Narnia where Aslan is an anaesthetist and Mr Tumnus our own personal nurse.

“There’s no Turkish Delight on this menu,” I say, trying to be funny, and wind up feeling awkward when I’m reassured the hospital can get it if it’s required.

Christel Yardley/Stuff New Zealand’s public health system is crumbling, writes Virginia Fallon. (File photo)

It’s not, obviously, and everything else is already here. There’s the television, en suite, soft white towels and little bottles of toiletries. There’s the air con, charging port for cellphones, extra blankets and pillows unenclosed by plastic.

Also, there’s the comfortable chair in which I’m currently reclining while picking meals for the patient. Tomorrow’s dinner will be beef ragout; lunch a ploughman’s platter.

“I’m ordering now in case you don’t make it through the surgery,” I tell him, double-ticking the box next to pudding.

“Bury me with the brie,” he replies.

Accompanying the menu is a compendium containing all the information needed for our stay. It details things like visiting hours (anytime!), how to use the phone (it’s beside your bed!) and the process for making a complaint (not likely!).

All these treasures are interspersed with careful nods to diversity as well as glossy photos of people who look like us. We’re still laughing at those pictures when Dr Aslan appears, and I have to make myself scarce.

Two turns down the carpeted corridor and past three vases of flowers is the visitors’ lounge, a kind of Koru Club for concerned loved ones and family.

Even in here, waiting will always be waiting, though at least it's aided by chocolate biscuits and comfy surrounds; the only thing to worry about is the same thing I joked about before.

If it isn’t already obvious, a private hospital is an utterly foreign environment for people like me, mine and most New Zealanders whose care comes by way of the crumbling public system.

Here, there’s no tired crowd in reception, just plush couches and more flowers. There are no patients in the hallways, just a linen trolley and water dispenser. There’s no intercom warning of six-hour waits; no exhausted nurses; no security guards or cops.

And, unlike one of my recent experiences, no little old lady with a broken pelvis lying in a corridor waiting for someone to take her to the toilet.

Ultimately, this glimpse into what care can actually look like is just as astonishing as the inequality of our health system is sickening. There have always been two New Zealands, and when someone you love needs care you better hope they luck into this one.

Back in the beautiful private room I start waiting. And think about nicking some of those towels.