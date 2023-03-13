‘When’s our turn?’ Pharmac's new funding won't cover breast cancer fighter's $100k bill

Hayley Steele is fundraising for cancer treatment that costs nearly $100,000.

Hayley Steele has a hefty price tag on her life, one worth almost $100,000.

She is fighting cancer for the third time in six years and the bill for an expensive non-funded drug, possibly the final option to extend her life, is standing in the way.

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) – a drug used in immunotherapy that helps the body produce cancer-fighting immune cells – is funded for advanced breast cancer in eight countries, but not in New Zealand.

Pharmac announced on Tuesday it will fund Keytruda and another immunotherapy medicine Tecentriq​ (atezolizumab) for people who meet the criteria, who have locally advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The drug is already funded to treat adults with spread and unremovable melanoma, but breast cancer patients like Steele have to privately fund the treatment.

“I’m pleased that they're moving forward with other cancers, it’s a step forward in the right direction,” she said.

“But why is it taking so long for it to be funded for everyone? When’s our turn?”

Steele, who is Christchurch born and bred, was diagnosed in 2017 with stage three triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) – “the deadliest form” – after she brushed her hand past her chest and found a lump.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The lymph nodes in Hayley Steele’s chest have swollen, hardened, and protrude out of her skin.

She was 32 at the time.

Following 12-months of chemotherapy and radiation, she spent the next three years in the clear.

But four days after her wedding she discovered the cancer had returned.

The honeymoon was called off, plans to start a family were shelved and she immediately started treatment again, this time to her shoulder and two tumours in her brain.

“It was devastating. We had just received the message from the fertility people saying we could go ahead with plans too,” she said.

Another round of treatment started and she believed it was working when doctors found nothing left in her brain.

“I felt pretty lucky,” she recalled, until the lymph nodes in her chest swelled again in February last year.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Steele and her husband Nathan are fundraising for cancer treatment that costs nearly $100,000.

Fast-forward another 12 months of treatment and Steele received the message five weeks ago that the chemotherapy wasn’t working. In fact, the cancer had spread from her chest to her spine and in fluid around her heart.

“I’ve exhausted all the chemotherapy they’ve given me,” she said. She now finds herself in unfunded treatment territory. Immunotherapy costs an “unthinkable” $95,000.

“It’s always a worry not knowing how things are going to work, but I’ve got to give it a shot. It’s not worth giving up just yet,” she said.

Keytruda is funded for advanced breast cancer in Japan, Singapore, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Spain and Sweden.

Supplied Steele says she lives a normal life, enjoying weekends away with her husband and spending time with an “amazing” group of friends.

“It’s terrible that we have to pay this amount of money to continue to live, to keep going on. It’s criminal.”

The $95,000 would cover nine rounds of Keytruda, with a round administered every 21 days.

If the drug was successful, Steele could enter a cost-share programme with the drug company where she would cover $10,000 in administration costs and the drug company would cover the remaining cost of the treatment.

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, said having Keytruda funded for breast cancer in New Zealand “would make a massive difference for hundreds of women each year”.

“Triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) is the deadliest form of breast cancer and it’s more likely to affect younger women,” she said.

“TNBC doesn’t respond to the hormone-blocking drugs that work in some other breast cancers, making it much harder to treat. About 10% of the breast cancers diagnosed in Aotearoa are triple negative.”

It was promising Keytruda “has gained wider access in NZ”, she said.

“But we’re painfully aware TNBC patients have no targeted treatment options.

“Immunotherapy drugs have become standard of care for TNBC in other countries, so we hope breast cancer is next off the block for Keytruda’s availability here.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Steele says it’s “criminal” to be asked to fund nearly $100,000 for treatment that is possibly her last chance to extend her life.

Steele, a pharmacy technician who works 30 hours a week, is scrambling to raise the money for her treatment. Her family and friends are hosting numerous fundraisers and crowdfunding through a Givealittle page, wanting to “do anything to give it a go”.

Steele said Tuesday’s announcement to fund Keytruda for lung cancer alongside already funded melanoma, was “great for everybody that it will help”, but it “still sucks” for people with other cancers.

“Hopefully breast cancer might be on the radar for the next funding. That’s what everybody hopes.

“Everyone just wants a chance to live.”

Pharmac’s announcement is the 39th new funding decision made this financial year (since July 1, 2022), covering 18 new treatments and widened access to 21 others.

Donations to help Steele can be made through her Givealittle page.

Free, confidential advice or support from specialist breast care nurses can be reached on 0800 226 8773.