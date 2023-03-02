Salmonella: Symptoms, how it spreads and how to lower your risk

On Wednesday, a number of tahini and hummus products distributed in New Zealand were recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella. But what is salmonella and how can you avoid catching it?

What is salmonella?

Salmonella infection, also known as salmonellosis, is a type of bacterial disease affecting the digestive system.

Salmonella bacteria typically live in animal and human intestines and are shed through faeces. Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food.

How do you catch it?

Many animals and birds are asymptomatic carriers of salmonella, according to the Ministry of Health.

Undercooking contaminated food – especially raw fruits and vegetables – and eating raw or undercooked meat or egg products are reported to be responsible for many cases in New Zealand.

Drinking water which has been contaminated by faeces also causes frequent cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health says. Person-to-person spread is also possible, notably from infants and adults with issues with their bowels.

Other common routes of infection are through animal contact or cross-contamination caused by not washing kitchen items, like knives and chopping blocks, which have come into contact with raw meat.

Symptoms to look out for

Salmonellosis presents as a stomach flu also called gastroenteritis. The time between exposure and illness can be 6–72 hours, according to Health Navigator NZ.

Common symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting.

Illness usually lasts between four and seven days. In more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days.

“Most people get better without medical help. Drinking a lot of fluids and rest is normally all that’s needed,” the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) says.

How to lower your risk of getting sick

Salmonella multiply quickly in warm, moist conditions and health officials warn food should be stored or refrigerated properly to minimise bacteria growth.

To lower the risk of getting sick, you should ensure food is properly cooked and still hot when served, avoid products made from raw milk, wash fruit and vegetables carefully especially if they'll be eaten raw and wash your hands thoroughly with soap.

How serious is salmonella?

Salmonellosis is serious and is a notifiable disease under the Health Act.

People usually make a complete recovery and have no severe or long-lasting illness. However, hospital admission is required for people with severe diarrhoea or if the infection has spread from the gut to the blood stream and other parts of the body.

“In rare cases, it can have long-term effects, like reactive arthritis. It can also cause death,” MPI says.

Every year, about 200,000 New Zealanders get a food-related illness such as salmonella. This is a higher rate than in other developed countries, according to Health Navigator.

The highest rates of salmonellosis disease are reported in young children, the Ministry of Health says.