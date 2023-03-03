Overrun Christchurch Hospital diverts patients to smaller hospitals in Canterbury

A transfer would depend on the patient’s condition being suitable for treatment at another facility, and the other facility having that capacity.

Christchurch Hospital is sending patients needing surgery to smaller regional hospitals in Canterbury due a shortage in anaesthetic technicians, a surgeon says.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha (formerly Christchurch District Health Board) is transferring several patients waiting for general surgery to South Canterbury.

Have you been affected? Email reporters@press.co.nz

A Christchurch surgeon, who did not want to be named, said there was a “major problem” and it was down to the city’s main hospital being so short of anaesthetic technicians.

If there’s no anaesthetic technician then a surgery will not go ahead.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch health worker faces employment backlash after racist social media posts

* Christchurch Hospital short by 100 nurses for a single day



Between Thursday this week and Monday next week, all Ashburton patients needing secondary general surgery and orthopaedics would be redirected to South Canterbury, a memorandum to staff said.

Surgical and orthopaedic acute patients already queueing for surgery in Christchurch would be reviewed and possibly transferred to South Canterbury.

There was also a request for perioperative staff around the region to help with acute theatre demand in Christchurch.

“We usually take complex patients from Nelson, West Coast, Blenheim, Timaru and also deal with our own workload... now to have to call upon a smaller centre to do what is our core job is pretty pathetic to be honest,” the surgeon said.

STUFF Health Minister Andrew Little talks to Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas about pressures on the health system, nurses' pay and how he intends to fix workforce shortages. Video first published July 14 2022.

“It is necessary, they have to do it for the sake of patient safety. If they’re not getting their operation they’re staying in hospital and occupying beds and the other day we had the hospital at 106% capacity.”

Interim hospital and specialist services lead Lisa Blackler said Christchurch Hospital faced a challenge in managing the acute demand.

“One route for any system under stress is to moderate the demand flowing into the system. In this case it means cooperating with our regional partners so that they can support us by taking some patients who in other circumstances might have been treated in Christchurch,” Blacker said.

The number of patients moved between facilities so far is three.

It comes days after Christchurch Hospital was short by more than 100 nurses across three shifts on Sunday.

The shortage led to some patients being transferred to Burwood Hospital.

“It’s so frustrating as a surgeon to stand there and watch your hospital fall to pieces and not be able to do anything about it,” the surgeon said.

“We’re the ones that have to talk to patients and explain their operation has been cancelled.

“When I was training, it was sacrilege to have an empty theatre, but now it's a common place which is bonkers.”