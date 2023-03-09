Paying it foward with charity run after son survives cancer

Rachel Harris is holding the Harris Hilltop Challenge on her property to raise money for Ronald McDonald House. When Harris' son Ashton had stage 4 lymphoma, the pair stayed there. The charity event is their way of giving back.

A charity run through a picturesque Nelson farm is a family's way of paying back some of the help they received after their son was diagnosed with cancer.

In August 2021, Rachel Harris’ world was turned upside down when her nine-year-old son was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma.

Ashton had been unwell for close to five months. He’d been vomiting sporadically, then came down with a giardia infection that he just couldn’t shake.

Thin and rundown, that month he got a chest infection. At Nelson Hospital he was scanned, and Rachel received a call: “get to the hospital, don’t Google anything,” she was told.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Rachel Harris and her son Ashton are holding a charity run on the family farm as their way of giving back for the care they received at Ronald McDonald house during Ashton's treatment for stage 4 lymphoma.

Ashton was given a CT scan and promptly flown down to Christchurch Hospital, where he was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma.

By that stage, he had a growth 5cm long in his kidneys, and an 8cm growth in his liver.

“He was absolutely riddled, but luckily it hadn’t got into bone marrow, or into his spine,” Rachel said.

Ashton responded well to treatment and is now so fit and healthy that his mum said you would never know that he had been sick.

Between Ashton’s treatment cycles, mother and son, and sometimes his dad and two siblings, stayed at Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch.

There, volunteers came and cooked meals every night, there were toys and laundry facilities and a “cool” playground.

Staying there, Rachel said, was like being in a home away from home where you could have “mental time off” from everything that was happening.

To pay it forward for the “amazing and humbling” help they received, the Harris’ are hosting a running event on their 500 acre farm on March 25 to raise money for the facility.

The running part of the event is being organised by Athletics Nelson. It involves a 7km course with 350 meters of elevation for runners and walkers, and a 10km course with over 650 meters of elevation for runners only.

Last year’s event to raise money for the Child Cancer Foundation attracted around 100 competitors, and Rachel hopes that this year they’ll attract up to 150.

She described the terrain as “pretty gruelling” and the altitude as “just insane”.

But The Summer House will host a prize giving afterwards, where both bars will be open and the Argentine gourmet BBQ Viva La Vaca foodcart will be on site, so runners will be able to replenish themselves afterwards.

The family are grateful for the support of the community: Nelson Coachlines are putting on a free shuttle to take people up the hill and back, and friends will be all hands on deck making coffees.

“It’s a total team effort,” Rachel said.

The Harris Hill Top Challenge will take place on Saturday, March 25. Participants can find more information and enter online here.