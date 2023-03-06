Running out of options to fund the drugs that give her life

Vickie Hudson-Craig, 42, needs unfunded cancer drugs to stop tumours from growing in her heart. (Video published May 2022)

Vickie Hudson-Craig’s Givealittle funds have run out, her Kiwisaver is getting low, now the only option left is to consider moving to a country where they fund the life-saving drugs she needs.

The 43-year-old solicitor and mother has cancerous tumours embedded in her heart muscles that will continue to grow and threaten her life without two very expensive, non-funded drugs: Tafinlar and Mekinist.

She has been taking the drugs, which cost $5500 a month – more than half the family's income – since January last year and the tumours have shrunk by almost 50%.

Hudson-Craig said she was incredibly grateful to friends and family who set up and donated to a fundraising page last year, giving her enough to pay for twelve months’ supply, but those funds have run out, and now she has to use her, and possibly some of her husband Ryan’s, KiwiSaver.

“It’s designed as a stop-gap really, we don’t want to get into a situation where both KiwiSavers are drained. We need to think about Ryan and [daughter] Ruby’s future.

“There’s just no way we can keep funding it [long-term], the stress of it and the cost of it, and we can’t keep asking the same people for money all the time,” Hudson-Craig said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Hudson-Craig worked hard to become a certified lawyer in New Zealand last December and her daughter Ruby, now 5, has settled into school.

A major review into Crown drug-funding agency Pharmac, released last year, found its performance needs to “substantially improve”.

A review panel made 33 recommendations with a focus on Pharmac’s governance and accountability, its decision-making and the spread of its functions and responsibilities. It also took a closer look at two areas of public concern, cancer medicines and rare disorders.

The agency’s budget for the 2022/23 year is $1.186 billion, up from $1.245b the previous year.

Hudson-Craig estimated her KiwiSaver would fund the drugs she needed until June. The only other option was to consider a move back to the United Kingdom, where the drugs are funded, she said.

“I desperately don’t want to. We’re happy here, the thought of having to rebuild a new life is overwhelming. It’s heartbreaking. Moving your entire life is stressful enough, let alone when you don’t actually want to move.”

The move would be major upheaval for her family, and the cost was overwhelming, Hudson-Craig said.

“We can’t really afford to move any more than we can afford the drug.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Without the drugs, her prognosis is an early death.

Hudson-Craig had worked hard to become a certified lawyer in New Zealand and her daughter Ruby, now 5, had settled into school.

“We love the lifestyle we built for ourselves here, but on the other hand, [Ruby] needs her mum around so if we have to go we have to go.”

In 2013, while still in Britain, Hudson-Craig had a cancerous skin tumour cut out of her upper back.

She later moved to Christchurch on a working holiday where she met her husband Ryan and had Ruby.

In 2020, during a scan for appendicitis, doctors detected two lumps embedded in her heart muscle.

Melanoma had returned in a different part of her body, and was diagnosed as stage four, or terminal cancer.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Doing all she can be with her daughter and husband as long as she can is Hudson-Craig’s priority. (File photo)

Since being on Tafinlar and Mekinist the symptoms she experienced like heart palpitations had reduced significantly.

Depending on where they grew, the tumours could cause a heart attack or a slow heart failure, Hudson-Craig said.

“It’s a non-curative drug, so it won’t ever cure it but if it can shrink it back enough to reduce symptoms.”

Without the drugs, her prognosis is an early death.

“It just seems so unfair that you live or die depending on how much is in your bank account,” Hudson-Craig previously told Stuff.

Her sister has set up a fundraising page in the UK where donations can be made.