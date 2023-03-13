Regional GPs warn shortage will worsen as ageing population retires

GP's are struggling to find the numbers to cope with demand and say more staff is needed on the ground.

General practices are struggling to enrol patients while they cope with increasing demand and staff shortages as patients face wait times between two and eight weeks.

Regional GPs are warning Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand if something is not done to urgently attract doctors to general practice, the ageing workforce will be decimated in five to 10 years, placing further strain on primary health care.

Think Hauora chair and GP Bruce Stewart said there was a low number of GPs, and they were a relatively older cohort.

“So we have a lot that are due to retire in the next five to 10 years.”

A report from the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners predicts by 2030 the number of GPs per 100,000 people will fall from 74 in 2021 to 70 in 2031.

Based on a 230-day full time year, the report says there is a shortage of at least 188 GPs.

KEVIN STENT Dr Bryan Betty says GPs don’t want to close their books but there is only so much work they can take on.

The message was echoed by doctor’s Graham Loveridge, from Nelson, and Pat Leary from Taranaki.

Capacity issues were becoming very real, they said, and one of the main protagonists was the lack of the staff.

Loveridge, Stewart and Nelson agreed the solution wasn’t simple but said more funding and exposure to general practice was a start.

They also wanted to see immigration made easier for international GPs.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Bruce Stewart says a lot of GPs are looking at retirement in the next five to 10 years. (File photo.)

General Practice New Zealand chair Dr Bryan Betty said wait time for patients were on average between two and four weeks.

He said many practices were struggling and the issues were present across New Zealand.

“Patients can’t get into a general practitioner, or they can’t enrol with a general practitioner, therefore they use urgent care emergency departments for treatment now.”

He said while GPs had systems in place to address demand, such as an acute space for urgent problems, triages and telehealth services, this wasn’t enough.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College of GPs, warns problems will repeat themselves every winter if workforce shortages are not addressed now. (Video first published July 2022)

“It’s not that general practices want to close their books, it’s not because they want to restrict access at all.

“There’s only so much workload you can take on in the practice.”

SUPPLIED The new medical assessment and planning unit next to Palmerston North Hospital's emergency department was ready for its first patients in January. (File photo)

Manawatū

In the Manawatū region, only four out of 20 general practices were enroling new patients.

Stewart said with not enough doctors around it wasn’t safe to load more into their day.

There was a simple reason why the MidCentral area wasn’t enroling more patients, he said: they had the second-lowest number of doctors for a population anywhere.

“It comes down to why is there not a lot of GPs in the area. And I guess historically there are reasons for that.”

He said general practice was underfunded and not always seen as a popular choice for young doctors.

Kathryn George/Stuff A 2021 report says there is a shortage of 188 GPs.

Palmerston North resident, Gay, who did not want to give her surname, said she needed to see a GP urgently last Saturday, but the only option was to head to Palmerston North Hospital.

She was forced to wait 10 hours in ED.

She said they arrived at 1.30pm and after about 90 minuteswere triaged by a nurse who put in a catheter and took bloods.

But it wasn’t until 11.30pm when her husband finally saw a doctor, Gay said.

“The staff are just amazing and just you know, do everything possible, and they all keep apologising for the delay, but it’s just not enough.”

Gay said it was a six to eight week wait to see their GP.

Martin de Ruyter Nelson GP Graham Loveridge says the working environment and complexity of patient issues is increasing. (File photo)

Nelson

In the Nelson region, two out of 21 general practices were enroling new patients, two were not enroling and the rest had limited spaces.

Loveridge said wait times were between a couple of days and two weeks.

“Our working environment is getting busier and busier, and the complexity of stuff that general practice does is all the while increasing as stuff that was traditionally a hospital thing is pushed to general practice.”

Loveridge said people in the health sector knew the issue had been coming for a long time.

With limited numbers, he said if practitioners had the capacity to enrol they were taking on locals.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Devon Medical Centre is among several practices who are not enroling new patients.

Taranaki

In Taranaki, it was even harder to see a GP with only five out of 30 practices enroling in the region.

Devon Medical Centre’s Patrick Leary had been a doctor for 30 years. His practice was not enrolling patients and he said an ageing workforce and increasing complexity in those presenting were increasing wait times.

“My view is that we’re also only able to see about ⅔ of the number of people we used to see per day.

“It’s just more difficult to kind of get through, so our capacity has lessened.”

Enrolment rates for other regions are looking average.

In Marlborough 81% of practices were not enroling new patients and Timaru had just four practices open to new patients.

The outlook in Southland was better with 16 practices opening their books.