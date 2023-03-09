'The whole system is failing': Five anaesthetic technicians leave Christchurch Hospital in three weeks

In 2022, more than 20 ATs left the anaesthesia service in Canterbury. (File photo)

Five anaesthetic technicians have left an overrun Christchurch Hospital in the space of three weeks – something a surgeon says is down to ongoing “toxic” management.

It comes not long after a damning review found the service had a bullying and toxic work environment and needed a cultural and systemic overhaul of its leadership, employee wellbeing, policies and processes, which Te Whatu Ora Waitaha (formerly Christchurch District Health Board) insisted was being addressed.

In 2022, more than 20 anaesthetic technicians (ATs) left the anaesthesia service in Canterbury and 75% of new graduate staff resigned within six months of graduating.

“People are being harmed because of managerial incompetence and as clinicians we have had enough,” the Christchurch surgeon, who did not want to be named, said.

Anaesthetic technicians assist anaesthetists during operations, and prepare operating theatres and clinics for anaesthetic procedures. If there’s no anaesthetic technician then a surgery will not go ahead.

“We’re having surgeons in the prime of their career down tools because they’re not operating. It’s a complete disaster, the whole system is failing,” the surgeon said.

Interim hospital and specialist services lead Lisa Blackler acknowledged the significant workforce and culture issues in the AT department and said they were taking it “very seriously” and prioritising addressing the issues.

There are 53.3 full time equivalent ATs on staff at Te Whatu Ora Waitaha, with 29 full time vacancies. Nationally, there were 98 full time vacancies, Blackler said.

The surgeon said the staff shortage was getting to a “critical point” and the root cause – the “toxic management” – was not being addressed.

“We have multiple patients waiting for acute surgery who should have had their surgery days ago, whilst other patients with cancer wait over the recommended time. Patients with less urgent benign diseases just aren't getting a look in.

“It's a complete failure of management and unfortunately the patients are suffering,” they said.

Since the 2021 Tāngata Ora/Our People survey results, Blackler said a number of meetings and surveys had been completed to work through opportunities for improvement.

“We have a programme of work well under way to improve the working environment and our team has responded positively and constructively to this.

“Culture and rostering have been highlighted by our staff as the top issues they want to see progress on.”

Other focus points included setting up workshops, new clinical leadership roles and working in partnership with union delegates.

Blackler acknowledged the hard work and dedication of ATs and said there were workforce challenges across the whole health system.

“They take immense pride in the work that they do. Their work is hugely valuable,” she said.

A Christchurch AT, who did not want to be named, resigned from Christchurch Hospital at the end of 2020 due to the toxic management, claiming she was “horrendously bullied” by management.

She was not surprised to hear more staff had left.

“It will continue to happen, people will continue to leave,” she said.

From last Thursday through to Monday, Te Whatu Ora Waitaha had to send patients needing surgery to smaller regional hospitals due to staff shortages.

On Friday, Garry House, who is recovering from a recent heart attack, had to drive his wife Lynda from Christchurch to Timaru for an endoscopy procedure.

“We had little choice as she has had cancer and after two years in Christchurch without a procedure, they made the appointment for Timaru. It was far too risky to wait any longer,” House said.

Lynda House, who is disabled and requires assistance to walk, found the experience at Timaru Hospital “upsetting” and “frustrating,” House said.

“The procedure was already well overdue, and we felt we had no choice.”