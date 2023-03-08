Health ministry investigating man still claiming to be a doctor after warning

The Advertising Standards Authority has issued guidelines for so-called "influencers" - individuals who have large followings on social media. (Video first published September 2020)

The Ministry of Health is asking people to come forward who have been clients of a Christchurch man claiming to be a doctor.

Machi Mannu, who co-founded Marvel Health, was previously warned by the ministry for incorrectly claiming to be a doctor.

The ministry was continuing to investigate Mannu, and wanted to hear from any “clients” who had seen him in the last six months, a spokesperson said.

Marvel Health’s headquarters are in Cashmere, Christchurch, and it has a clinic on Durham St in the CBD, as well as in Rolleston and Rangiora.

The Marvel Health website says Mannu is “an international medical doctor”, researcher, and author who is a British resident in Spain. He claims to be able to heal the body with “Science-Based Natural Compounds”.

He recently spoke at an event in Tauranga with topics including “useless surgeries”, “directed donor blood” and “deadly drugs to avoid at all costs”, which he advertised on Telegram.

Marvel Health partner Tiamara Williams said it was a private invitation-only event. She said the Ministry had not informed them about an investigation. Mannu had always been clear to all his patients that he was not a registered mainstream doctor. He did not prescribe, only offered advice about natural supplements, she said.

Mannu is also the co-founder of a group setting up a blood bank for unvaccinated donors, which contravenes legislation that gives the NZ Blood Service the only legal right to collect and store blood in Aotearoa.

SCREENSHOT/Supplied On the Marvel Health website, Machi Mannu still titles himself as a doctor.

The Advertising Standards Authority has upheld several complaints about Marvel Health’s claims in 2020 and 2021, including one about newspaper advertisements.

“The advertisement made therapeutic claims involving diagnosis and treatment which were unsubstantiated,” the authority said.

“The board said the advertisement used language which was likely to confuse and mislead consumers and prey on vulnerable and elderly audiences.”

Marvel Health’s website says its clinics use biomagnetic resonance modelling, which it claims reveals the state of organs and systems in the body, and identifies hidden causes of diseases.

123RF The Ministry of Health says people can’t claim they are a doctor in New Zealand unless they are registered. (File photo)

Patients are then offered supplements to treat their condition.

A Fair Go investigation confirmed with the medical councils of the UK, Spain and New Zealand that Mannu had never registered as a doctor in any country, and therefore couldn't work as a GP or doctor in a hospital in any of those countries.

Mannu told Fair Go he completed his medical training in Nigeria 20 years ago, but had never practised as a registered doctor anywhere.

He said that did not affect his ability to call himself a doctor in New Zealand because he was working outside traditional medicine.

However, the Ministry of Health has clear guidelines that if a person is not registered as a doctor in New Zealand then they can't practise as a doctor, or even imply that they are a doctor.

The ministry contacted Mannu directly to warn him he should not use the term doctor on his website or when talking to his patients. However, as of Wednesday, the website still says he is an international doctor.

Anyone with information is asked to email enforcement@health.govt.nz

Mannu has been approached for comment.