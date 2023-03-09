Three flatmates close contacts of positive meningococcal case in Christchurch

Wednesday’s case is the third case of meningococcal in Canterbury this year. (File photo)

Three flatmates have been identified as close contacts of a university student who was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday with meningococcal disease

The close contacts have been given antibiotics to prevent them developing the disease, National Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink said.

The Meningitis Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand blamed low awareness of free vaccinations for the case, saying the 18-year-old student could have been vaccinated if Pharmac and Te Whatu Ora had moved more quickly.

From March 1 this year, the meningococcal B vaccine was funded for all babies aged 12 months and under, as well as people aged between 13 and 25, in their first year living in a boarding school, hall of residence, military barracks or corrections facility.

Meningitis Foundation chairperson Gerard Rushton, who daughter Courtenay died at 16 after contracting meningitis, said the free vaccines began “far too late”, missing the start of the academic year for universities and secondary schools. Free catch-up programmes have also been funded.

“Aotearoa New Zealand has signed up to a World Health Organisation roadmap to defeat meningitis by 2030, and yet we continue to see policy measures that underperform.

“It is clear that first year students in halls of residence aren’t aware they are eligible to be vaccinated for free – we are missing a step here.

“The best way to achieve higher vaccination rates is to extend the eligibility criteria to all young people under 25,” Rushton said.

Meningococcal disease is an uncommon but life-threatening bacterial infection causing two serious illnesses: meningitis (an infection of the membranes that cover the brain) and septicaemia (blood poisoning).

The student was the third case of meningococcal in Canterbury this year, Pink said.

A nationwide increase in cases of meningococcal cases has prompted a warning for students to be vigilant in the coming weeks.

University of Auckland Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris said the rise in cases among this cohort was a reminder to be aware that the deadly disease was always “lurking” in the community.

Stuff Claire and Gerard Rushton with a photo of their daughter Courtenay who died aged 16 after contracting meningitis. (File photo)

It was “concerning” there was a high prevalence of the strain B:P1.7-2,4 in New Zealand now, she said. The strain caused a significant and prolonged meningococcal B epidemic between 1991 and 2007 that resulted in 6128 cases and claimed 252 lives.

Students who are in close contact with large numbers of people at music festivals, university orientations or those living in hostel accommodation are at increased risk of contracting the disease.

Petousis-Harris said it was important for students to recognise the disease’s symptoms, so they could act immediately. Common symptoms include sudden fever, a high fever, headache, sleepiness, joint and muscle pains.

“Once teens have moved out of home and are living independently in hostels or flats its easy for roommates to mistake meningococcal disease as the after effects of a night out,” she said.

Rushton said the increasing number of cases highlighted the eligibility criteria for the free vaccine was not fit for purpose and should be extended to all 16-year-olds before they left school.

He urged all university students in their first year living in a hall of residence to get their free vaccinations for all strains of meningococcal disease.

“We urge you to reach out to your university’s health provider for more information. Meningitis is deadly. Protection through vaccination is free, and it will save your life.

“At the same time, we urge Pharmac to widen vaccine access to protect all rangatahi and tamariki,” he said.