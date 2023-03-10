More than 36,000 vaccines potentially compromised after refrigeration botch-up

A refrigerated vaccine store in Hamilton went outside the required temperature range overnight in the last week of February. (File photo)

Tens of thousands of vaccines have potentially been compromised by a refrigeration bungle, understood to be caused by “human error”.

The newly-funded meningococcal B vaccines (Bexsero) was among those affected, with some Christchurch GPs waiting on orders from March 1.

Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said a refrigerated vaccine store in Hamilton went outside the required temperature range overnight in the last week of February.

The vaccines affected by the temperature excursion have been quarantined and are being assessed to determine if they are still suitable for use, she said.

READ MORE:

* Three flatmates close contacts of positive meningococcal case in Christchurch

* Millions of dollars' worth of measles vaccines among expired doses last year

* This dad lost his daughter to meningitis at university. Now he's on a health crusade



The total number of vaccines affected was 36,690, including 2796 meningococcal B vaccines. Vaccines for tuberculosis, tetanus and HPV were also affected.

“Early indications from most suppliers are that most of the vaccines would still be able to be used, so we expect very little wastage from this event,” Williams said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Some GPs in Christchurch had reported an increase in enquiries for the meningococcal B vaccine but were still waiting on supplies. (File photo)

The incident meant orders that would normally be supplied from Hamilton were supplied from Auckland or Wellington instead.

Williams said they were awaiting a formal report on the refrigeration incident, but understood the chiller went out of temperature range due to “human error”.

Vaccine supply across the North Island had also been affected by the extreme weather events disrupting road networks.

On Wednesday, an 18-year-old student was admitted to Christchurch Hospital after contracting meningococcal disease. The student was recovering well, and three close contacts had been given preventative antibiotics, National Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Stuff reporter Ripu Bhatia talks about his battle with meningococcal disease.

Some GPs in Christchurch had reported an increase in inquiries for the meningococcal B vaccine, but were still waiting on supplies.

GP and director of Riccarton Clinic in Christchurch, Angus Chambers, said they were facing supply issues with the next shipment not due to arrive until next Wednesday.

Being close to the University of Canterbury, Chambers said there had been an increase in student inquiries for the vaccine.

“We haven’t been able to help them. It’s not ideal,” he said.

From March 1 this year, the meningococcal B vaccine was funded for all babies aged 12 months and under, as well as people aged between 13 and 25, in their first year living in a boarding school, hall of residence, military barracks or corrections facility.

In preparation, 73,000 doses were purchased and arrived at the National Vaccine Store, Williams said.

“A total of 15,764 doses of Bexsero have been distributed since the beginning of February. All of the regional vaccine stores that were affected by low stock were replenished, so orders could be filled prior to the widened access commencing,” she said.