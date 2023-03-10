Can I trust ChatGPT for medical advice?

Dr Jamie Ioane says ChatGPT has been known to make up its own evidence to back up its own claims about a medical diagnosis.

Jamie Ioane is a doctor, psychiatrist, and a subject matter expert for Orion Health, where he helps develop medical chatbots – so he’s well across how AI is entering into the medical sector.

He’s an optimist about their potential, but says patients have to approach AI tools with caution if they’re looking for medical advice.

“ChatGPT comes with a number of caveats and gets it wrong at least 10% of the time,” he says.

“It’s also known for ‘making up’ facts and doubling down what it produces, which poses a real danger when it comes to people's health.”

“For educational purposes I see it as a great tool to help people understand difficult concepts.”

We’ve asked him some questions about the benefits and pitfalls of using AI chatbots for medical advice and diagnosis.

Overall, do you think that people having the ability to turn to chatbots like ChatGPT is a good thing or a bad thing?

As the reliability of AI software improves I think it will be a great tool for people to turn to. It will help with health literacy and reduce time spent at the doctor's office.

The more we can use digital tools in the community or the home, the more time clinicians can have to do what they do best – spending time with those who really need it.

If we can nail the reliability, then AI has the potential to be a game changer for unshackling our overworked frontline medical teams.

What kind of health questions are people usually talking to ChatGPT about?

I’ve mostly seen patients use it to understand more about a condition or how to go about treating it.

I’ve seen people ask what to do about their pre-diabetes and how best to go about reversing their rising blood sugar levels.

I’ve seen people wanting to know more about their asthma and how the condition manifests itself.

Do you advise people to rely on these chatbots for advice?

When it comes to health, right now the likes of Chat GPT are generating a lot of interest, but the implications are more nuanced than many of the headlines would have you believe.

The potential is enormous. But looking practically at the systems AI chatbots need to work within and around, they are not the panacea of healthcare delivery – yet!

At the moment chatbots like ChatGPT shouldn’t be relied on for health advice with its current issues, especially as it will make up facts to prove its own point.

However, as they further develop the technology and it becomes more reliable it could become the first port of call for patients wanting to know more about their own health and navigate the health system and live healthier lives.

That future is really exciting and something we have to be up for.

Can you describe some of the situations you have witnessed with people turning to the likes of ChatGPT for advice on symptoms?

There are many examples online where doctors gave ChatGPT a clinical scenario, and a response came back with references.

However, when the clinician went to check those references, they were nowhere to be found on the internet.

Instead, ChatGPT confabulated [made up] the references to back up its claims.

This is what makes it dangerous in the health setting, because errors can cause harm or be fatal.

Has Orion created its own chatbots, and how far have they progressed?

Orion Health has worked on products like Ada Health, an AI symptom checker, which helps a user by answering questions about their health concerns.

It can help people understand potential diagnoses and know if their concerns need to be urgently addressed by a doctor.

This is something we are passionate about as the more we put people in control of the care with digital tools, the better.

They seem to be progressing quickly but the issue we now face is reliability.