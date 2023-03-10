Christchurch student who battled meningococcal disease started 'shaking' with fear when rash broke out

Two University of Canterbury students contracted meningococcal disease, bringing the number of cases in Canterbury this year to four. (File photo)

A Christchurch student who battled meningococcal disease says she was “shaking” with fear in the short time her health deteriorated.

The 18-year-old University of Canterbury student, who Stuff agreed not to name, was diagnosed on Sunday with meningitis and septicaemia – both advanced illnesses stemming from meningococcal disease.

The student, who had her last dose of antibiotics on Friday, is expected to make a full recovery.

She had only recently moved into University of Canterbury's student residence, Ilam Apartments, and said she had been settling in and making “it feel like home”.

She started to feel “run down” on Sunday, with Covid-like symptoms, and took a Rat test, which returned a negative result.

“Then I started vomiting so knew I was unwell,” she said.

She called her mother at their family home in Auckland, who convinced her to go to after hours. From there, she was rushed to hospital.

Her mother said she was “scared to death” worrying about her worsening state.

“Basically her heart rate was increasing, her blood pressure decreased, and she was still vomiting.

”I didn’t sleep all night.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The student was rushed to Christchurch Hospital on Sunday after initially confusing her symptoms with Covid. (File photo)

The student said it wasn’t until she saw a rash break out and her vitals change that she became frightened.

“I was scared as I knew it was serious. I was put on oxygen [and] at that time I was shaking, like going into shock.”

Medical professions performed a lumbar puncture which confirmed she had the B strain of bacteria meningitis. The bacterial infection caused septicaemia – blood poisoning, which can be fatal.

The diagnosis left her mother “flabbergasted” because she had her daughter vaccinated in December.

“She was vaccinated because I knew it was such a deadly and fast-moving disease.”

“The clinic [in Auckland] she was vaccinated at didn’t tell me there were two vaccinations... when we walked out of the clinic I assumed she was vaccinated, and I didn't think I needed to be concerned.”

Her daughter received the funded vaccination at the time, Menactra, which protects against four strains of the disease. Her mother wasn’t aware of the second vaccination, Bexsero, which protects against group B meningococcal disease.

“They didn’t give me the option to pay the $130 [for Bexsero].”

From March 1 this year, the meningococcal B vaccine was funded for all babies aged 12 months and under, as well as people aged between 13 and 25, in their first year living in a boarding school, hall of residence, military barracks or corrections facility.

The mother said she was “relieved” to hear of the new funding, but was concerned for other people in the same situation as her daughter.

“It's only going to help next year's cohort. What about all the university students this year that think they were vaccinated, but actually they haven't been?”

The teen spent two nights in hospital, and was discharged on Tuesday, but needed to return to hospital at 8am and 8pm daily to get IV antibiotics.

“It all happened so quickly,” she said on Friday.

“I just had my last IV antibiotics [and] I am very tired.”

Her mother, who flew to Christchurch to be with her daughter, said she was “on the mend”.

“If we hadn’t moved as fast, had just thought it was Covid and said just leave it, it would have been a different story.”

Another 18-year-old University of Canterbury student was admitted to Christchurch Hospital with meningococcal disease this week. It was the fourth case of the disease in Canterbury this year.

Te Whatu Ora confirmed the cases were not linked, other than that they both went to the same tertiary institution.

“The chance of anyone else catching it is low,” a spokesperson told Stuff.

“All close contacts of both cases have been traced and given preventative antibiotics.”