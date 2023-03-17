The boy who never eats: A Taranaki family's plea for life-changing treatment

Victoria and Tim Coleman’s son Levi has two rare conditions that have stopped him eating. They are now seeking help for treatment to help their boy.

Levi Coleman is a boy who never eats.

After suffering years of excruciating stomach pain because it took so long to diagnose a rare bowel disorder, the 4-year-old is so fearful of food, he shuns it completely.

Nothing passes his lips, not even a slice of birthday cake.

It’s an issue his parents, Victoria Coleman and her husband Tim, are determined to solve, but it’s a battle they can’t take on alone.

In order for their son to get the help he needs, the “super private” New Plymouth family are going public to help secure the life-changing treatment their much-loved boy needs.

“It’s not going to happen for us, and for him, if we don’t,” Coleman said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff At the age of four, Levi Coleman has undergone countless surgeries and suffered a lot of pain, but his family are determined to get him the help he needs.

Health issues started to emerge soon after Levi was born, and tests completed when he was eight weeks old found he had Down syndrome and Hirschsprung’s disease, which occurs when a baby’s intestinal nerve cells don’t develop properly.

But as they weaned him off the temporary feeding tube inserted at the hospital, the Coleman family noticed their son continued to regularly vomit, or look very uncomfortable after feeding.

Coleman’s ongoing attempts to get answers through the health system went nowhere.

“It was a whole cycle of awfulness really.”

In the meantime, Coleman said she spent hours every day trying to spoon-feed her son as a way to get nutrition into him.

But Levi’s stomach couldn’t empty or digest food, and just before he turned three, the young boy started to refuse food altogether.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Victoria Coleman prepares her son Levi's feeding tube, as his traumatic food aversion prevents him from eating.

Despite no diagnosis for what was ailing Levi, some relief came in the form of a Mickey button, which was inserted into his stomach, allowing for liquid nutrition, water and medicines to be pumped in via a tube.

Last November, it was finally identified that Levi had duodenal atresia, which causes a blockage between the duodenum and intestine, which was surgically fixed the following month.

Coleman said she had only been able to find 11 cases reported worldwide of people who had been diagnosed with both Hirschsprung’s and duodenal atresia, and the amount of time it took to remedy the latter condition had left the family with the next battle on their hands.

“What we’re left with now is a child that’s tube dependent for psychological reasons.”

Through her own investigations online, Coleman found German doctor Markus Wilken, who is a leading expert in helping wean children off tube feeding.

“He’s weaned hundreds of children from all over the world.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Coping with the impacts of a rare disorder has been extremely difficult for the Coleman family, and it was a situation which "nearly broke" them.

She said Levi has been accepted for treatment, which will probably begin with virtual consultations, prior to Dr Wilken and a colleague coming to New Plymouth.

“And that is not cheap.”

This will require the couple to fund flights, accommodation, fees and other expenses, in their effort to get their boy eating again.

As a means of raising $65,000, the family have set up a Givealittle page.

Adding to the stress has been the long-running dispute the couple have had regarding the impact a nearby subdivision had on their property.

After years of going between the developer and the New Plymouth District Council, the latter agreed to pay for a retaining wall to be built, but this had yet to eventuate.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Life hasn’t been easy for Levi Coleman so far, but one of the things he loves to do is dance to K-pop music.

The situation impacted on their ability to sell their home, which would have helped them fund Levi’s treatment.

Despite the stressful challenges, Coleman said being tube-free would change Levi’s life enormously.

“It will provide him with his independence.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Victoria prepares a meal for her son.

Coleman also hoped that if Levi, who is non-verbal, was able to eat normally again, it would build the muscles in his mouth needed to aid communication.

The impact of the health ordeal had been “massive” on the Colemans, who also have a 2-year-old daughter Millie.

“It nearly broke us completely.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Victoria and Tim Coleman have turned to Givealittle for help, as a long-running property dispute meant they couldn’t sell their house in order to fund their son’s treatment. (File photo)

Victoria said she felt embarrassed at times as she struggled to explain her son’s condition, but had found support through Rare Disorders NZ.

It is Rare Disorders awareness month in New Zealand, where 6% of the population live with a condition which affects less than one person in every 2000.

Of those diagnosed with a rare disorder, 72% were genetic in origin, 50% of those affected were children, and 95% of conditions had no approved drug treatment.

Coleman has also set up a Facebook support group for other families in New Zealand affected by Hirschsprung’s Disease.