The singing double lung transplantee: 'I've been given an extension on life'

Paul Weaver, 60, had a double lung transplant last year and went from not being able to take 10 steps with his daughter, to singing and performing again.

It is about four steps from the desk to the fireplace, but the journey was enough to put Paul Weaver on his knees for three minutes.

“It’s like living with a handbrake on and someone keeps pulling it tighter and tighter.”

Weaver needed new lungs. Seven years of severe emphysema, combined with a missing enzyme – which meant things got worse, faster – left his lungs at 20% of their capacity, despite having grown to 140% of their size as they tried to over-compensate.

But with just 26 lungs transplanted in 2021, he knew finding a pair his size would be slim.

“I was told in the nicest possible but very firm terms: ‘You're a big man. We don't get big lungs very often’.”

“I was getting my head around ... OK at the rate I'm going, what have I got? At best amount, a year, and the last half of that would have been pretty unattractive."

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Paul Weaver, a Wellington performer who had a double lung transplant last year, went from not being able to take a few steps, to singing and performing again.

“MQL: miserable quality of life” – as he puts it – was a dire prospect for a man who had spent his life involved in music and theatre, doing home renovations and “helping little old ladies”.

Weaver lost his wife, Bern Hanify, to cancer in 2012 when his daughter, Molly, was 15.

“Then two years later I'm having to have a conversation with her about – dad’s crook as well. That’s not a conversation you want to have.”

Then a call came one night in June last year – we’ve got a donor, get to Auckland. He was on the operating table at 11am the next day.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Paul shows off his W-shaped scar after his lung transplant surgery.

Weaver was no stranger to organ donation.

After his brother died at 17 in a motorcycle accident, his skin was used to help a little girl who had been badly burnt. And when Hanify suffered kidney damage during her cancer treatment, her sister explored donating a kidney.

The cancer made it impossible, so instead, she made an altruistic donation – when the recipient is a stranger.

Given there is no binding process for organ donation, Weaver urged others to have the conversation with their families to make clear their wishes.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Paul's wife, Bern Hanify, who died of cancer in 2012.

The surgery scars wrap around his chest cavity in a W shape, leaving him with, as he describes it “permanent moobs”.

But: “I’d be dead without it,” Weaver, 60, said. His lungs came from a 34-year-old donor, who he knows helped several others.

“You can wonder – do I deserve this set of lungs, am I good enough?

“There’s nothing I could do that would be worth such an amazing gift. But what I can do is try and be a reasonable bugger from now on and do something useful in the world and help other folks.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Paul Weaver and cat, Kanye, at Weaver's Paekākāriki bungalow.

Now, he's back to helping little old ladies, serenading rest homes, “and I can walk down the street with my daughter and we don't have to stop every 10 steps to let dad have a breath”.

For lung recipients, 80% survive at the one-year mark and 60% at the five-year mark.

“You really only have one life,” Weaver said. “I’ve been given an extension on mine. I'm going to enjoy it as much as I can and hopefully bring some joy to other people along the way as well.”

Weaver is singing in the Wellington production of the musical Dusty, about the life of 1960s icon Dusty Springfield, opening in Wellington on April 11.