'Toxic work culture' claim at Wellington Hospital anaesthetic tech department

Anaesthetic technicians (ATs) say a toxic, bullying culture at Wellington Hospital is driving staff away, exacerbating surgery cancellations and labour shortages ahead of the hospital’s busiest period.

The ATs are calling on officials to step up and fix a culture of favouritism, blame and disregard of complaints to managers and HR, they claim.

But despite the frontline staff saying the department culture is the worst it has ever been, hospital management denies bullying is an issue.

“There's very much a culture of management looking after management and then our clinical leaders kind of shit on the workers because they're so busy trying to please management," one anaesthetic technician, who cannot be named, said.

When one staffer resigned last year, they continued to be bullied after they handed in their notice, including being called "f...ing stupid," the AT said.

They approached Stuff following similar reports of bullying in Christchurch Hospital’s anaesthetic technicians (AT) department, leading to an exodus of staff and surgery cancellations.

They said four Wellington ATs have resigned this year, with at least another four planning to follow: “The bureaucracy and lack of empathy and understanding from the higher ups is driving people away.”

ATs assist anaesthetists during operations, and prepare operating theatres and clinics for anaesthetic procedures.

There’s rarely a day where a surgical list is completed and about a quarter of the deferrals would be due to AT shortages, both ATs said. An operation cannot go ahead without an AT.

Officially, about 14 surgeries in the past six months have been deferred due to anaesthetic technician shortages, hospital and specialist services interim lead, Jamie Duncan said.

Unsplash About 14 surgeries in Wellington have been deferred in the past six months due to AT shortages, hospital officials say.

About a quarter (23%) of the team was now made up of locums, Duncan confirmed.

He said staff were encouraged to speak up “if they experience or witness behaviour or treatment that they feel is inappropriate”.

“All complaints and issues are thoroughly investigated by [HR] and appropriate measures or resolutions put in place where required.

“To date, none of our anaesthetic technician resignations have raised bullying or workplace culture as a reason or contributing factor and we are not able to investigate or comment on matters that have not been raised or reported.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff ATs are describing the bullying culture in their department at Wellington hospital as the worst it has ever been.

The first AT said the staff member who faced verbal abuse did not raise their issue with HR, given they were already leaving, and “there is a history of HR complaints going nowhere,” so this was considered a pointless exercise.

A second Wellington AT independently backed up these claims, saying the toxic culture has long simmered, but was now coming to a head. “It’s kind of cyclic but this time ‘round it’s probably the worst I can remember," they said.

They said the layers of bureaucracy and “weasel words" were worsening patient care.

“You have got a pile of crap that’s not helping patients. You just tear your hair out because you really, really want to help patients. That’s what’s holding it together.”

STUFF Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has ordered officials to investigate ways to solve the national shortage of ATs.

Senior clinical staff elsewhere said the hierarchy in hospitals and pressure everyone was under was entrenching the problem.

Managers were tasked with achieving targets “which are perhaps not realistic and unachievable, and they’re probably being squeezed by the next manager above them,” a senior anaesthetist from another hospital said.

“The culture is one of squeeze the poor bugger below you. The technicians, who are not the top of the heap, are going to feel that pressure.”

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall would not comment on the bullying claims.

However, she provided a statement saying she had asked officials to “investigate methods to resolve the shortage of anaesthetic technicians” after meeting with the College of Surgeons last week.

“This is an urgent issue, with flow on impacts across the board at a national level. Decisions will be announced in due course.”