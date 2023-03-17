Five Canterbury cancer surgeries cancelled amid 'critical' staff shortages

Christchurch surgeons they are having to defer and postpone cancer surgeries. (File photo)

Only 51% of people with planned ear, nose and throat surgery in Canterbury have had their procedures done in the past year, and five cancer surgeries were postponed last week alone as the region deals with ongoing workforce shortages.

A statement released by Te Whatu Ora Waitaha said it was “deeply saddened” that only 50% of some speciality surgeries would take place next week too.

“Unfortunately, we have had to defer five cancer surgeries this week,” hospital and specialist services lead Lisa Blackler said in a statement.

“These patients have priority for surgery over the coming weeks. This is disappointing and distressing for patients and for our surgical teams. We do not take the decision to defer someone’s surgery lightly.”

It comes as Christchurch surgeons say they are being forced to decide which patients have “the worst cancer and won’t survive”, with one calling for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to intervene.

Blackler said Te Whatu Ora Waitaha acknowledged the concerns raised by the surgeons.

“This is a particularly challenging time for patients and our staff. In particular, we recognise how difficult this is for those patients whose surgeries have been deferred, and their whānau. We will treat you as soon as we safely can, prioritising those with the greatest needs first,” she said.

She said 73% of planned care had been delivered since July. However, capacity for some specialties​ would be reduced by 50% next week.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Anthony Coulter, 69, is partially paralysed by spinal stenosis. His condition could be relieved with an operation, but he can't get on the waiting list

Te Whatu Ora aimed to deliver up to 70% of overall planned surgery in Canterbury next week, but it depended on having sufficient staff and bed resources, which would be managed on a session by session basis.

The reduced theatre capacity was due to the shortage of anaesthetic technicians, Blackler said.

Some patients would be sent to private hospital providers for surgery.

”Until we can recruit more anaesthetic techs, we need to reduce the amount of planned surgery to align with our available workforce. This is the only way we can continue to provide safe surgical care.”

Only 58% of planned care was undertaken in general surgery, and 51% in ear, nose and throat (ENT) for the current financial year to date.

Patients would be prioritised based on need and Blackler apologised to anyone whose surgery had not been able to go ahead.

She said Te Whatu Ora’s Allied Health, Scientific and Technical working group was figuring out how to attract and retain staff and improve waiting times. An international recruitment programme was under way.

The Medical Sciences’ Council recently approved accreditation for anaesthetic technicians to move into a broader range of clinical practice across New Zealand, which would make the country more attractive to international recruits, she said.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha would also use a national programme allowing nursing staff to train to become anaesthetic assistants, she said.

Colorectal surgeon Frank Frizelle previously said it was “immensely frustrating” for surgeons to see patients suffer and have their surgeries postponed.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The situation is “immensely frustrating for surgeons”, Frank Frizelle says. (File photo)

“They are exceptionally poorly serviced by this present system,” he said.

Colorectal surgeon Christopher Wakeman earlier said surgeons were asked to combine three cancer surgery lists into one from Monday.

“For months we’ve been juggling cancers, pushing them around, putting them back. It’s just crisis from next week.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Christchurch surgeon Christopher Wakeman says cancer surgery lists have been cut significantly.

Two anaesthetic technicians left Christchurch Hospital in the past week, following five others who left in the space of three weeks. In 2022, more than 20 left the anaesthesia service in Canterbury.

An operation cannot go ahead without an anaesthetic technician.

A review released last year found bullying and a toxic work environment was causing resignations. Three out of four graduate anesthetic technicians were leaving within six months of graduating.

Stuff understands the charge anaesthetic technician for Te Whatu Ora Waitaha is on leave but no reason has been made public.