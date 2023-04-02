How NZ anaesthetists are reducing the carbon footprint of healthcare

Use of the polluting anaesthetic gas desflurane is reducing in New Zealand, a leading anaesthetist says.

New Zealand is leading the developed world on phasing out a potent greenhouse gas used in surgeries, a leading anaesthetist says.

Desflurane is one of a cluster of gases used in healthcare to put patients to sleep for surgery. It’s “a lovely drug to use” as it causes patients to go to sleep rapidly and wake up quickly without grogginess, but it is potent, said long-standing anaesthetist Dr Rob Burrell.

“The side effect of making such a fabulous designer drug ... was that it’s an extraordinarily potent greenhouse gas ... a couple of thousand times as potent as CO2. It is a very polluting agent.”

While a miniscule amount is breathed in by the patient, the lion’s share is released into the atmosphere, where it lingers for 14 years, according to data from the College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA), to which Burrell belongs.

“Anaesthetists have decided, in a lot of places, they don’t want to be involved in causing more climate change than is necessary,” Burrell said.

Since 2014, New Zealand’s carbon footprint of volatile anaesthetics, including desflurane, has come down by 95%, Burrell said.

Now, New Zealand uses just 40 tonnes of the gas each year, compared with England’s 40,000t, Burrell said. For scale, each New Zealander’s household emissions are about 8.5t, according to 2019 data sourced from Stats NZ.

Eight hospitals in New Zealand ordered no desflurane last year, Burrell said, “and there will be more than that this year”.

Burrell has not used the gas since 2013. “We’re using less and less with each passing year,” Burrell said.

The unofficial sinking lid on the gas was lead by clinicians who were opting for alternative, less harmful gases, using IV drugs instead of gas and using local anaesthetic where possible.

It was a case of the industry jumping to fix an environmental problem without having to be pushed, he said.

He believed the “do no harm” part of the Hippocratic oath extended to the environment.

“I think a large number of clinicians feel a dreadful kind of conflict doing what they know is great for the person in front of them ... but when they put out a sack of rubbish that’s nearly the same size of the patient, after every patient, they feel terribly conflicted...They don’t want to feel like they’re doing harm,” he said.

Burrell spoke as a fellow of ANZCA, but also works at Middlemore Hospital, where he has helped reduce the hospital’s carbon footprint by 650t each year. He is also clinical lead of Te Whatu Ora’s climate change working group.