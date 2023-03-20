Man died after colonoscopy carried out without full knowledge of medical history

A man died at Nelson Hospital after a surgeon performed a colonoscopy without realising he only had one lung.

The Health and Disability Commissioner has released its findings into the man's death in 2018, finding that both the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board (now Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough) and the surgeon failed in the man's care.

“Multiple individuals and teams failed to communicate effectively, which contributed to a breakdown in the quality and continuity of services provided to Mr A,” Commissioner Morag McDowell said in a decision released on Monday.

The man, in his 60s, first presented to Nelson Hospital’s emergency department suffering from a heart attack in 2018.

He continued to be seen during several occasions over the following weeks for ongoing gastrointestinal bleeding, with a colonoscopy arranged to investigate the cause.

The man had a history of several other health issues, including treatment for lung cancer which involved one lung being removed.

During the 2018 colonoscopy the man suffered a perforation, which led an admission to intensive care and the man developing sepsis.

The man continued to deteriorate and died.

In the report, McDowell found the surgical team performing the colonoscopy were aware of the patient’s recent cardiac arrest, but were unaware that he had only one lung.

When the patient was transferred from the ward to the endoscopy waiting area there was no nurse-to-nurse handover of the patient.

“This would have provided an opportunity for Mr A’s significant comorbidities to have been communicated to the surgical team,” the report said.

123RF The man needed the colonoscopy due to ongoing bleeding, but had significant medical history – including losing a lung to cancer. (File photo)

In addition, the doctor performing the procedure was unaware of the man's medical history, telling the HDC the patient’s notes “were not reviewed formally prior to the colonoscopy” because they believed they had the necessary background from a bedside handover three days earlier.

The lack of knowledge of the man’s medical history meant a higher dose of sedation was administered than would have been expected, the report said.

“It is clear that the surgical team was unaware of all Mr A’s comorbidities prior to the procedure commencing,” the report said.

The team only became aware of the patient’s lung removal once “serious clinical difficulties were encountered”, the report said.

“Multiple individuals and teams failed to communicate effectively, which contributed to a breakdown in the quality and continuity of services provided to Mr A.”

McDowell was critical of the doctor’s decision not to review the patient’s notes, because the man’s reduced lung capacity meant it would have been appropriate to start him on a lower dose of sedation.

“Dr B ... proceeded with the colonoscopy procedure without all the relevant information.”

The report noted that several changes had been made at Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough, but recommended that both Te Whatu Ora and the surgeon apologise to the man’s family.

Changes included amending the booking process, making it easier to have anaesthetist-led sedation for patients with multiple co-morbidities, reviewing safety checklists, updating policies for transferring patients to and from operating theatres, reviewing the serious adverse event policy, and improving access to health records.

On Monday, Nelson Marlborough chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker said: “Te Whatu Ora accept the Commissioner’s findings and express our sincere apologies to the family”.

“Over the months and years following the devastating loss of this family’s loved one in 2018 we have developed an understanding of the events and actioned changes which we hope will prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“We noted that our systems did not adequately safeguard people undergoing acute endoscopies who can be very unwell with complex medical conditions.”

Everyone involved in the man’s care “deeply regret how events occurred and express deepest sympathy to family and friends”, he said.