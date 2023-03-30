'Honestly, I'm scared': Timaru man's pain is getting worse, years after being crushed by a 230kg door

Timaru man Dean Guthrie is in constant pain and hopes to get a neurologist appointment soon. The cap Guthrie is wearing in the video is not from the work place where he was injured.

No longer able to dress himself, shower, or make a cup of coffee, the pain is so bad, Dean Guthrie breaks down in tears every day.

He is frustrated and tired of waiting – something the 57-year-old says he has done for the past 14 months, as he lives in constant pain. He remains in a state of flux for medical appointments and help in his day-to-day life.

The trouble stemmed from a workplace accident in 2016 when he was crushed by a 230-kilogram door.

He had two surgeries on his neck – one in 2019, the other about 12 months later. But since then he has had neck pain, and then about 14 months ago, he began to experience what felt like electric shocks in his fingers.

“I have lost all feeling in my hands,’’ Guthrie said. “I’m able to do stuff all really.’’

A squashed nerve in his neck is putting pressure on his body, disrupting feeling in his hands, and a recent procedure doesn’t seem to have helped.

The pain is so bad that over-the-counter medication is not strong enough for him to get relief.

The Timaru man is desperate to be referred to a neurologist, but fears this may take months due to the wait list for patients in his region to see a neurologist in Christchurch.

He fears his condition will worsen, or become permanent before then.

Guthrie goes to bed in his clothes each night as he is unable to change into something else.

He is entitled to home help three times a week through ACC. This was only increased following a Stuff story in January.

“I don't know what I would do without the support of my family and friends,” he said.

“I am lucky I have a strong head. I’ve got to have someone to give me a shower and I can’t dress or undress myself.

“I’ve lost all my dignity, and I’ve got no choice.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru man Dean Guthrie hopes a neurologist’s appointment will help him to be free of pain.

It is hard for Guthrie to speak sometimes. He says he breaks down regularly and finds it hard to fight back the tears.

Being unable to feel anything means Guthrie can not make a cup of coffee or cook for himself as he has burnt himself in the past, and not noticed until someone has pointed it out.

Last month he had a nerve conduction test, which measures how fast an electrical impulse moves through a nerve.

“The person doing the test worked on my right hand and I knew straight away the test had picked something up.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Guthrie has been without feeling in his hands and fingers for more than 12 months.

“He ended up telling me the muscle nerves were fine but when it came to all the other nerves (sensory) they are non-existent.’’

Then, three weeks ago, Guthrie had five needles put into his neck at Timaru Hospital.

“It was a nerve blocker.

“The only thing it’s done though is made the pain 10 times worse.

“Basically I’ve got to put up with the pain as there is no pain relief strong enough.’’

Guthrie said he has an appointment with a general physician at Timaru Hospital at the end of April.

“It’s up to him if he refers me or not [to a neurologist].

“The biggest thing is, time’s ticking on and as they said [health professionals], if the nerve doesn’t get sorted out it will die.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Guthrie is no longer able to dress himself, make a cup of coffee, or cook.

His biggest fear is he will be stuck with the pain and the lack of feeling in his hands for the rest of his life.

“Honestly, I’m scared sh..less, and all I can say is it’s not very nice when you end up in tears every day with the pain.’’

Te Whatu Ora interim district director for South Canterbury Jason Power said there are 22 patients in the region waiting to see a neurologist in Christchurch.

When asked if there are any neurologists in South Canterbury, Power said: “Timaru Hospital provides secondary level care and specialities such as neurology are provided by tertiary hospitals.”

Christchurch Hospital is the largest tertiary hospital in the South Island.

For someone to get a neurologist appointment they needed to be referred to Timaru Hospital by their general practitioner, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Guthrie is in tears every day because of the pain in his neck.

From here, the referral is triaged by a general physician “who decide based on clinical criteria whether to accept, decline, or defer the decision and request for more tests to be conducted’’.

If the referral is accepted, the patient will receive an outpatients' appointment to see a general physician at the hospital.

“At this appointment, the general physician will assess the person’s condition and makes a decision whether they require a specialist neurology assessment.

“If the patient requires a specialist assessment they will be referred to Te Whatu Ora in Canterbury for a neurologist appointment.’’

For now, though, Guthrie is just waiting.