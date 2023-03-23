Doctors make plea to stop advertising of prescription medicines directly to NZers

Aggressive marketing for prescription drugs, such as weight-loss medicines, directly to the public risks causing harm to patients and putting unnecessary pressure on an already stretched system, the health select committee has heard.

For years, doctors have been calling for lawmakers to end drug companies advertising prescription drugs directly to consumers – something only New Zealand and the US allows. They say the Therapeutic Products Bill, which is before Parliament, creates the perfect opportunity.

Current rules allow a “biased, overly optimistic picture of advertised medicines and prompts patients to request treatments they do not need,” Dr Samantha Murton wrote in an 11-page submission to the committee, in her role as chairperson of the Council of Medical Colleges.

Murton told the committee the “often predatory advertising" preyed on patients who were most vulnerable and must end. Her submission was unanimously supported by all 17 medical training colleges the council represents.

Of particular concern was Type 2 diabetes prescription medicine Ozempic, described as the hottest drug in Hollywood. The drug has just received MedSafe approval for use in New Zealand and was already piquing interest of patients, Murton, also a Wellington GP, said.

“I can guarantee once Ozempic is available, I will have people asking me to prescribe it for weight loss, even if they don't have [type 2] diabetes. I had a conversation about it yesterday,” Murton told the committee.

Supplied Dr Samantha Murton is a Wellington GP, and chairperson of the Council of Medical Colleges says direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs was ‘often predatory’. (File photo)

Prescription medications could cause considerable harm if they were not used properly – which was why the barrier of a prescription existed in the first place, Murton argued.

GPs already spent “around 48,000 hours a year dealing with queries that only come up because of this advertising,” Murton, appearing in her role as chairperson of the Council of Medical Colleges, told the committee. That was the equivalent of about 24 full-time doctors.

General practice professor and Christchurch GP Dr Les Toop, told the committee Ozempic “will cost the system money and cost patients money” if direct-to-consumer advertising was allowed to continue.

A different, existing weight loss medication came with a 22-page list of side effects and interactions and adverse events, some of which can be fatal, but patients still asked for it, Toop said.

Unsplash Advertising prescription drugs directly to the public is outlawed everywhere besides the US and New Zealand. (File photo)

“It may end up with a prescription the doctor will be unhappy about, [or] it may end up with no prescription and the doctor and patient will be unhappy – and the doctor will be running late.

“If you impose that on system that is already struggling with both urgent care and planned care all around the country, you can imagine having a series of those consultations in the middle of busy surgeries is extremely unfortunate and unnecessary.”

Supplied Dr Dee Mangin said far less is known about the safety of new prescription drugs, which are those which tend to be advertised. (file photo)

Another Christchurch GP and GP professor, Dr Dee Mangin, said the advertised medicines were the newer ones, which meant “much less is known about their safety”.

“One in 10 has a serious safety concern that emerges after they're introduced to the market... so they're inherently less safe,” Mangin told the select committee.

The Therapeutic Products Bill seeks to distinguish natural health products from medicines and medical devices and mandate non-medical products to get a market authorisation before being imported or sold in New Zealand or exported overseas.