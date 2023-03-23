Surgery for broken leg cancelled at last minute five times in eight days

Robin Cook’s grandsons visited him in Christchurch Hospital while he waits for surgery.

In the past eight days, Robin Cook has been prepped for surgery five times only to have it cancelled each time.

Cook, from Hanmer Springs, about 133km north of Christchurch, was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday last week with a broken leg after falling from a ladder.

On five occasions, he has waited in his surgical gown connected to an IV line after having gone nil by mouth for hours.

His partner, Sue Mercer, said the ordeal felt like “an emotional roller-coaster [they] just wanted to get off of”.

Cook is in “terrible pain” with a fractured tibial plateau and has injections in his stomach each day to prevent any blood clots, Mercer said.

He was told his surgeries were cancelled due to a shortage of anaesthetic technicians.

“The surgeon visited him briefly [on Wednesday] morning, saying they can’t send him anywhere else because of the injury he has and that it needs to be done there,” Mercer said.

He had been put in the ear nose and throat ward because the new orthopaedic wards were full.

“Honestly, we don’t know if we’re just being fobbed off. How did our health system get to this?”

Mercer said she had phoned ACC in tears begging them to do something, such as referring him to a private hospital.

“It’s just so unfair as Robin is self-employed, and it is imperative that he gets surgery quickly to be able to return to work.”

It comes as Christchurch surgeons say they are being forced to decide which patients have “the worst cancer and won’t survive”, with one calling for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to intervene.

A statement released by Te Whatu Ora Waitaha (formerly Canterbury District Health Board) last week said it was “deeply saddened” that only 50% of some speciality surgeries would take place this week.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha was asked by Stuff on Monday how many people have had their surgery cancelled this week. By Wednesday, they were still unable to give an answer, despite employing about 200 staff working in communications.

Interim hospital and specialist services lead Lisa Blackler said it was difficult to measure how many patients had been deferred as most patients have had their operations rescheduled rather than cancelled completely.

They were aiming to deliver up to 70% of planned surgery this week, but that relied on having enough staff and bed resources each day, Blackler said.

“This is being managed on a session by session basis to ensure all available resources are utilised.”

Three anaesthetic technicians (ATs) had been hired through an agency to help ease the strain after seven ATs left in the space of four weeks. In 2022, more than 20 ATs left the Canterbury service which had been found to have a bullying and toxic work environment.

“We are working to bring in further agency staff and registered nurse anaesthetic assistants, among other initiatives, to support us in the AT space and expect this further support to be in place by the end of April,” Blackler said.

Colorectal surgeon Frank Frizelle said some cancer surgery lists that had been cancelled this week had been reinstated but most of the added AT support and resources would go towards acute surgery.

“A lot of that acute care emergency stuff has happened because there has been three years of little elective surgeries, so people are turning up with emergencies,” Frizelle said.

“At the moment, as acute care increases, they have squeezed elective care and so that puts pressure on the planned care delivery as well as the lack of resources.

“So people who might have got by with cheaper elective surgery are now turning up with more expensive emergency surgery.”