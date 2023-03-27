Auckland dad with terminal cancer fights for life after losing wife to same cancer

Graham Brooke-Smith and his wife, Mery, were both diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2022. Mery died in November, but Graham, with the assistance of chemo and radiotherapy, is staying positive and looking to the future.

A week after his wife died from cancer, an Auckland man, who also has terminal cancer, stood in front of health stakeholders to ask for funding for a drug that could have seen her live longer.

Graham and Mery Brooke-Smith were both diagnosed with terminal lung cancer within five months of each other in 2022.

The Auckland couple – who are both non-smokers – were given six months to live if they didn’t receive treatment.

They have two boys, aged 12 and 10.

Mery died in November, six months after she was diagnosed.

Six days after he buried her, Graham stood in front of then-Minister of Health Andrew Little, Pharmac and health stakeholders at a Parliamentary cocktail event, highlighting the challenges faced by lung cancer patients in New Zealand.

The treatments both he and Mery were getting to help lengthen their lives were not funded by Pharmac.

Graham’s medication, a third-generation targeted drug, was expected to give him four more years with his boys.

Mery received chemotherapy, but immunotherapy, which had a better life expectancy, wasn’t funded by Pharmac.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Graham Brooke-Smith was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer last January. Five months later, his wife Mery was diagnosed with terminal cancer too.

Both their treatments cost them $22,000 a month and they started a Givealittle page to help raise funds.

Pharmac recently announced it would start funding immunotherapy treatments from April 1.

“It’s too late for Mery now,” Graham said.

“I’m a widower now, a solo dad with terminal cancer. If life wasn’t tough enough, money is the last thing a family in this situation should be worried about and treatment, which is so readily available, that we can’t afford.

“The impact I’ve seen in my family, I don’t want to see happen to other New Zealanders.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Graham and Mery have two sons, Daniel, 10, and Marcus, 12. Mery died from cancer last November.

Since Mery’s death, Graham is trying to spend as much time with his children, Marcus and Daniel.

He is not helping to campaign for cancer drugs any more, so he can focus on his treatment, which includes chemotherapy.

He said while the funding for cancer treatment was good, it wasn’t enough.

“I don’t plan on dying, I plan on living, every day. What I’ve been planning is for the kids to have experiences with all of us together in holidays, and that will create memories.

“So it’s not like I’m sitting back waiting for the clock to tick over, I’ve actively pursuing holidays and moments that we can create together and photo opportunities just so we can have something to look back on in the future.

“It could be a year from now, it could be 20 years from now, it could be a long time, I don’t know.

“I’m optimistic. I’m looking forward to spending time with the kids, however long that is.”

A Pharmac spokesperson said they were reviewing three applications for the third-generation lung cancer targeted medication Osimertinib.

Clinical advice was being sought on two and the third was going through a prioritisation process to compare and rank funding options.