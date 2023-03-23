Health experts say NZ needs to track invasive strep A as cases surge offshore

An uptick in cases of invasive strep A overseas, which can cause blood poisoning (sepsis), is prompting calls for the disease to be a publicly notifiable condition here. (File photo)

Health experts are urging officials to mandate reporting of cases of the rare but deadly infection, invasive strep A, after a surge in cases overseas, saying the move could save lives.

A new variant of invasive strep A was first identified in the United Kingdom, where at least 40 children have died from the disease in recent months. The variant, named M1UK, has since been detected in Australia, which is dealing with a rise in hospitalisations linked to the disease.

“It is likely this variant is also circulating in NZ,” said Associate Professor Nikki Moreland, an immunologist from the University of Auckland.

But, unlike the UK and Australia, New Zealand does not require health officials to be notified of invasive Strep A cases, something health experts make the case for in a briefing paper released on Thursday by the newly formed Public Health Communication Centre, led by epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker.

Data on the rate of infection in Aotearoa is patchy, but according to pre-pandemic estimates about 450 cases of invasive strep A occur in New Zealand each year, with those aged 65 and over, children and immunocompromised people most at risk, public health researcher, Dr Julie Bennett said.

Invasive strep A happened when a “particularly nasty” variant of the common strep A bacteria invaded the body, which could lead to blood poisoning, pneumonia and flesh eating disease, Bennett said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Public health expert, Dr Julie Bennett, from the University of Otago, Wellington.

“Invasive [strep A] is very nasty. It’s sepsis – a blood poisoning. When you get blood poisoning it happens really quickly, which is why it’s so important to have that early identification ... so we can treat or manage the cases and make sure their close contacts are managed,” Bennett said.

“Early recognition, diagnosis, and correct treatment can be lifesaving.”

It could also result in scarlet fever, toxic shock syndrome and rheumatic fever.

Māori and Pasifika people suffered rates up to seven times higher than Pākehā for Group A strep skin infections, acute rheumatic fever, and invasive strep A.

Dr Colin Brown of the UK Health Security Agency explains what Strep A is and what the symptoms are of the bacterial infection. (Video first published Dec 3, 2022)

“We know [cases of invasive strep A] doubled between 2002 and 2016 to 9 infections per 100,000 people. The numbers are likely to be climbing now...” Bennett said.

Signs a child may have sepsis include: lethargy, floppiness, looking unwell, limb pain or a sunburn-type rash and a fever, she said.

There is no vaccine for Strep A, but in November 2021, the Government invested $10m in work for a vaccine to prevent Group A strep-related diseases.

The project, co-led by Dr Nikki Moreland, runs to 2024, which is when researchers hope to be nearing a vaccine for clinical trial.