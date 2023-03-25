'Not a good time to get sick': data lays bare the burgeoning crunch points in our health system

Care is now being rationed to the extreme, a leading surgeon says.

Healthcare is getting harder to get in New Zealand as data reveals a picture of a system at its limit, with those on the frontline saying care is being rationed to the extreme.

A Stuff analysis of official data reveals how performance markers went south in 2022 – with more people waiting at least a year for planned surgery, fewer surgeries being done and more workforce gaps in the system by December.

GP Dr Api Talemaitoga​ is so used to having referrals to hospital services declined due to lack of capacity, he’s started warning patients: “I’m saying ‘I don't think you have any chance of being seen in the hospital system, can you afford to be seen privately?’ And people are just despondent.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Dr Api Talemaitoga says he’s no longer able to shield his patients from the problems in the health system.

“It's like, really? Is this what we're telling the population? You try and shield your patients from it, but you just have to be honest with them,” Talemaitoga, who splits his time between clinics in South Auckland and Christchurch, said.

READ MORE:

* Surgery delays leave Christchurch woman on liquid diet for a year

* Risk of deadly disease outbreaks as non-Covid childhood vaccinations plummet

* Covid-19: Pacific health expert warns extra vigilance over Omicron



“Things are not investigated, people get sicker and people turn up at EDs, which is the last thing we want.”

Data on MRI and CT scans paints a clear picture that in many regions, fewer people are receiving scans within 42 days.

Talemaitoga said his Christchurch clinic’s books have been closed since last winter. Survey data from GP organisation GenPro revealed more than half the 185 practices surveyed late last year were not accepting enrolments.

Leading surgeon Dr Andrew MacCormick​ said clinicians were ‘feeling desperately’ for patients as staff were simply unable to meet demand.

“We are now having to prioritise the urgent of the urgent... It’s not, we’re going to prioritise cancer over non-cancer. It’s, which of these cancers is more urgent?

Sungmi Kim/Stuff The number of people waiting more than a year for planned surgery more than doubled between January and December 2022.

“There’s only so much you can ask of people and they're all doing their very best but they’re coming to the end of their abilities.”

MacCormick spoke as chairperson of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS). He is also a surgeon at Middlemore Hospital. ​

Responses provided to Written Parliamentary Questions from ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden revealed the system had fewer staff now than it had in July, with the greatest holes in midwifery. It was also unable to keep up with demand for CT and MRI scans – which provide critical screening for diagnosing diseases.

Stuff Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says her priorities are winter, waiting lists and workforce.

“We are slipping down the rankings of having a first world healthcare system. And it is worsening,” van Velden said.

“This should be the quietest time of year. And we can only expect it will be made harder over winter... But the minister and the government have been so fixated on changing administration, they haven't been focused on the basics of how many people can get care in a timely fashion.”

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall has defended the Government’s approach to fixing the problems, but admitted they exist. “The reforms are absolutely necessary in order to make those fixes.”

“I've been very, very clear as minister about fronting up to the problems we have and acknowledging my former colleagues’ distress,” Verrall, an infectious disease doctor, said.

Verrall said her priority was ‘the three Ws’: winter, waiting lists and workforce – the latter being “the underpinning common factor”.

New strategies were on the way for bringing more staff into areas they were most needed to bring down waiting lists and get more people the care they need, faster, she said.

“We have to start making these changes that will enable life in primary care to get easier and unclog our hospitals...And those conversations between Te Whatu Ora and primary care representatives are well advanced.”

Dr Dermot Coffey, a Christchurch GP, said primary care still felt left out of the reforms, which he maintained were poorly timed, amid the pandemic and workforce pressures. “It might have been forgivable if there were measurable or tangible results, but there aren't.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Dr Dermot Coffey, a GP in Christchurch, says it is not a good time to get sick.

Meanwhile, options for patients were getting fewer. Last week, a private medical clinic declined his referral because it was at capacity. When that happens, “ED becomes the pressure safety valve”.

“When unmet need isn't met, it doesn’t go away. It just creates even more unmet need.

“It's not a good time to get sick [and] it affects us all... Even if not right now, we're all patients.”

The number of people waiting more than a year for planned surgery more than doubled last year, leaving more than 6000 people languishing on waiting lists by December, up from about 2500 in January.

ED data – initially released as incorrect in early March, had since been fixed, revealing a downward trend in the number of people processed through emergency departments within six hours.

Data provided as a response to a question by van Velden on MRI and CT scans, released on February 14, was also incorrectly labelled and incomplete. Te Whatu Ora said the data had been fixed and updated this week.