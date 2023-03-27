Cancer facility promised to Hawke's Bay by 2021 may get started in 2025

A cancer radiation machine that the Government promised Hawke’s Bay patients by 2021 might now be under development – if all goes well – by 2025.

In 2019 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and then Health Minister David Clark announced that Hawke’s Bay would have a new LINAC, or Linear Accelerator machine by 2021 that would mean patients no longer had to travel to Palmerston North for treatment.

Now, it appears work on the facility might start in two years’ time.

LINAC machines aim radiation at cancer tumours with pinpoint accuracy, sparing nearby healthy tissue.

At present, Hawke’s Bay patients have to travel to Palmerston North for treatment in one of four machines operated by Te Uru Mātai Matengau, the regional cancer treatment service run by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand MidCentral District.

A business case for the development of a $33.1 million specialist facility to house a LINAC machine in Hawke’s Bay was approved by the then Minister of Health Andrew Little in November 2021.

But the Health Ministry’s Health Infrastructure Unit (HIU) didn’t approve of the site chosen to house the facility because it turned out that Hawke’s Bay DHB had been using an outdated site master plan.

Early last year it was established that a revised business case was required.

Stuff Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings. Still not home to a LINAC machine. (File photo)

The leader of the LINAC project for Te Whatu Ora in Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay, Andrew Boyd, last week said the business case had been scheduled for completion by the end of this month but due to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle it was likely to be completed by the end of April.

When it is submitted it needs to be reviewed by Te Whatu Ora Infrastructure and Investment Group (formerly Health Infrastructure Unit), followed by approval from the Infrastructure Sub-Committee of Te Whatu Ora Board and then by the Te Whatu Ora Board.

The business case would then be submitted to the Minister of Health and Minister of Finance for approval.

SUPPLIED Press release issued by PM Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister David Clark on August 4, 2019.

“Dependent on final business case approval, it is hoped construction on the proposed integrated cancer treatment facility at Hawke’s Bay Hospital campus will start by early 2025. However, the timeline is also reliant on many other factors such as the consent process and site preparations,” Boyd said.

Taranaki and Northland were also promised the machines in 2019.

Funding for a $35.5m cancer treatment centre in Taranaki was approved last year. The centre is expected to open next year.

Northland’s is expected to be in place the following year.