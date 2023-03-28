Why Wellington has the worst access to CT and MRI scans in NZ

A new MRI machine is craned into place at Wellington hospital in 2016.

Staff shortages and high demand have suffocated Wellington’s ability to give patients MRI and CT scans, hospital management says, as the region limps to as little as a third of the national targets.

The national target states 90% of patients should receive an MRI scan within 42 days, while 95% of patients referred for CT scans should be screened within 42 days.

However, the region measured well below those targets throughout 2022, dipping to just 16% for MRI scans and 23% for CT scans last August. The latest data, for February, showed rates had improved slightly 36% of MRI scans and 57% of CT scans were done within 42 days – but were still well below the targets.

For context, 11 other regions also failed to reach the target for MRI scans at any point last year, while 10 other regions didn’t reach the CT scan target at all – but most managed to hover at or above the 50% mark. The only regions to consistently reach or come close to both targets were Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti and West Coast.

Te Whatu Ora – Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley has apologised for the delays, but added it was struggling to fill 13 full-time equivalent vacancies for radiography, sonography and radiology staff.

“We are continuing to work hard to recruit for these vacancies, but filling these positions remains challenging,” hospital and specialist services interim lead, Jamie Duncan, said.

“We are taking every possible step to reduce waiting times, including outsourcing as many scans as possible to private providers but, like us, they are struggling with capacity constraints.”

There had been about a 20% increase in referrals for CT scans and 17% for MRI scans between January 2021 and February 2023, Duncan said.

The waiting times were “longer than we would like and we apologise to people who have been affected by this, especially where it may have resulted in diagnosis or treatment delays”, he said.

The mea culpa follows a similar one last year, when Wellington’s then-district health boards apologised after discovering 52 people with breast cancer may have had their prognosis and treatment affected by delays getting a mammogram appointment.

The news prompted a national review by incoming Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand – the findings of which are yet to be released.

Duncan said Wellington was in the early stages of commissioning and installing a third CT scanner at Kenepuru Hospital which will “significantly increase our physical scanning capacity”.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington Regional Hospital in Newtown.

Hutt Hospital recorded slightly better wait times for both CT and MRI scans during 2022 but both were still well below target levels.

The Hutt radiology department also carried out most of Wairarapa's referrals for MRI scans, as the region had a CT scanner but no MRI machine. This overall demand also affected waiting times, Te Whatu Ora – Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley confirmed.

However Hutt Hospital’s radiology department is in the earthquake-prone Heretaunga block, which is expected to be vacated at some point.

No final decisions had been made, but minimising any impact to CT and MRI services in the Hutt Valley was “one of the highest priorities” regarding decisions about the Heretaunga Block, Duncan said.