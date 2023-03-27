Patients who had ovaries removed did not give informed consent, Commissioner rules

In the first decision, a woman was told half an hour before a planned hysterectomy that she should have her ovaries removed as well. (Stock photo)

Two women’s health specialists have been ordered to apologise to women whose ovaries were removed without their informed consent, the Health and Disability Commissioner has ruled, in two separate decisions released on Monday.

In the first decision, a woman in her 50s was told half an hour before her planned hysterectomy in August 2020 that she should have her ovaries removed as well.

The woman signed the consent form, but she said she felt shocked and coerced to go along with the plan.

Commissioner Morag McDowell found the obstetric and gynaecology consultant and the former MidCentral District Health Board breached the woman’s rights by failing to give her enough time to make a considered decision.

"It was not appropriate to introduce such changes to the woman’s surgery so late in the process when there was insufficient time for her to make a considered decision to proceed with the surgery," McDowell said.

"The informed consent process should have taken place in an environment that enabled the woman to communicate openly, honestly and effectively with her healthcare providers."

SUPPLIED Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell found a woman did not have time to consider consent before surgery to have both her ovaries removed.

McDowell said it was the surgeon’s responsibility to ensure the patient was given time to consider granting informed consent.

However, McDowell said the hospital’s systems had played a role in creating the situation and recommended it review its theatre booking and pre-admission processes.

Te Whatu Ora Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua (formerly MidCentral DHB) has been approached for comment

In a second decision, an experienced obstetrician gynaecologist at a private clinic failed to have adequate discussions over consent with a patient before removing her ovaries, the deputy commissioner found. The name and location of the clinic was suppressed.

Stuff In a second decision, a woman in her 40s was not given sufficient information before having both her ovaries removed, the deputy commissioner ruled.

The woman, in her 40s, had surgery at a private hospital in 2013 to remove a mass in her pelvis and the surgery included a bilateral oophorectomy – removal of both her ovaries.

Losing her ovaries affected the woman’s physical and mental health and severely impacted the quality of her life, deputy Commissioner Rose Wall said in her decision.

Wall said the obstetrician gynaecologist failed to give the patient sufficient information about her options, the clinical rationale for the proposed surgery and the risks or possible side effects associated with it. These should have occurred before she signed the consent form, Wall said.

The specialist breached the code in place to protect the rights of patients, by failing to provide sufficient information and failing to give the patient power to make an informed choice and give informed consent.

In both cases, the specialist have been told to apologise to their patients.