Kids' charity hampered by the lack of a van

Mason Dryden has Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare condition of the central nervous system. Mason’s music lesson is one of his favourite events at Conductive Education in Naenae.

Karen Dryden had never heard of Conductive Education or Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare condition of the central nervous system.

All that changed when her grandson, Mason Dryden, was diagnosed with a rare disease, when he was aged 10 months.

The outlook for Mason, who turns three soon, was grim and his future was uncertain.

Then Karen and Mason’s mother, Jess, discovered Conductive Education (CE) in the Lower Hutt suburb of Naenae.

Jess had been living in Levin, where there was little support for disabled children, and Mason attended CE when she returned to Lower Hutt, to live with her parents.

CE is a charity, which offers a structured learning programme for children up to six years with a range of motor disorders and delayed development issues.

Given the chance to do such things as swimming and riding for the disabled, Mason flourished and exceeded the expectations of medical specialists.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Mason Dryden enjoys attending therapy sessions and responds positively to stimulation.

Funded by the ministries of health and education, the centre has 16 children with complex medical conditions.

Having a van to transport the children is a must. Clinical manager Andor Cseh said that since July, the centre has had to rely on a van supplied by a retirement home.

The van has to be returned soon, and he is desperate to find a replacement. A number of charities and businesses have been approached without success. Their previous van had been funded by the Variety Club but it was no longer in a position to help.

That is where Dryden stepped in by organising a givealittle page.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Mason particularly likes Riding for the Disabled but a lack of a van could stop him getting the therapy he needs.

So far she has raised $19,814 and has also approached a range of charities without any luck.

A van is an integral part of the work done by the centre and Dryden is determined to find the money.

“Without a reliable vehicle it is unrealistic to ask staff, families and whanau to transport children to community activities.”

Mason particularly enjoys Riding for the Disabled in Upper Hutt.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Conductive Education Naenae clinical manager Andor Cseh says finding the money for a new van is tough in the current environment.

Worldwide there are only a handful of children with Pelizaeus-Merzbacher. Mason is fed via a tube in his stomach and is unable to walk.

Jess said he has become far more responsive since attending CE, and it would be a setback if he was unable to attend events he enjoys due to a lack of transport.

“For the first term and a half, he would cry as soon as we got close (to the centre) but now when we go up the drive he has a big smile on his face.”

Ministry of Education leader south Nancy Bell​ said the ministry provides additional funding for children attending CE at Naenae Primary.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF Princess Anne visiting the Riding for the Disabled Association in Porirua, Wellington, where she unveiled a plaque.

Children can access Special Education School Transport Assistance to get them to and from school.

The ministry also provides the school with an operations grant that they allocate according to their own priorities.

“The ministry does not have funding for vehicles for school or early childhood services.”