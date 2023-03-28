Clinician wants assurance that no more cuts will be made to Dunedin's new hospital

Health officials have tried to allay fears over cuts to Dunedin’s new hospital, but clinicians want reassurances there would be any more.

The $1.47 billion hospital is one of the largest infrastructure builds in the country, but cost pressures led to its budget being increased by $110 million after some $90m worth of savings were identified.

To achieve those savings, reductions had been made in the number of beds in the inpatients’ building (from 410 to 398), operating theatres (reduced to 26), MRI scanners (reduced to two), and the provision of pathology services and mental health beds for elderly patients.

A planned bridge linking the two main buildings had also been cut, while a redesign of the inpatients building had now been pushed back to 2029. The outpatients building was still on track for 2025.

Media are shown around the site of Dunedin's new hospital on Tuesday.

Te Whatu Ora officials involved the project held an open day for media on Tuesday afternoon.

Professor Patrick Manning, a hospital clinician and deputy chairperson of Te Whatu Ora Southern, said while there had been a small reduction in clinician workspaces, it was concerning that another 1000m² of workspace could be shelved.

“We are very much concerned that that could take place,” he said.

“We think that would be a significant clinical risk.”

Dunedin MP David Clark, a former health minister, and then Health Minister Andrew Little walk to the site of Dunedin's new hospital in 2022.

Staff wanted reassurance that there would not be any further cuts, he said.

Officials had promised the current cuts would still leave the hospital as a “very functional, state-of-the-art” facility, but any futher reductions would have a “signficant impact on clinical capacity”.

“It is important that we get a reassurance that there is not be any more significant value management after this point,” Manning said.

Tuesday’s site visit comes as the Dunedin City Council, led by mayor Jules Radich, began a campaign to halt proposed the cuts that had already been proposed.

Dr Janet Rhodes, of Dunedin Hospital, talks about the already crowded hospital at a meeting of the Dunedin City Council.

At Mondayh’s council meeting, councillors wore T-shirts emblazoned with the words: “THEY SAVE WE PAY. NO DUNEDIN HOSPITAL CUTS.”

Councillors also heard from Dr Janet Rhodes, who spoke of the challenging conditions at the current hospital, which was already at capacity. Doctors were concerned the new hospital was not going to be any bigger, she said.

An artist's impression of the new Dunedin Hospital.

The current facility was old and contributed to “unsafe outcomes for patients”, she said.

An earlier report from Te Whatu Ora Southern detailed the impact of the cost-cutting in the hospital’s design, about four years in the planning.

“Undoing this in as many months carries significant reputational, operational and clinical risk,” it warned.