New Hutt Hospital suite for minor surgeries aims to reduce wait times

A new procedure suite in Hutt Hospital for minor surgeries, including removing skin cancers, fibroids or performing minor plastic surgeries, opens to patients on April 3.

The new five-room suite, which opens to patients on Monday, is expected to host more than 500 procedures in its first year.

“This will help free up Hutt Hospital’s main operating theatres to focus on more complex procedures under general anaesthetic, leading to improved surgical wait times,” Jamie Duncan, hospital and specialist services interim lead for Te Whatu Ora – Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley, said.

Until now, all surgical patients have been treated and cared for in the hospital’s main operating theatres, Duncan said.

The suite is for surgeries which only require local anaesthetic, not general anaesthetic. These can include minor plastic surgeries, women’s health procedures such as finding and removing uterine polyps or fibroids, removing skin cancers, eye surgeries such as cataract removal, treating carpal tunnel and other general minor surgery.

"We will also work closely with other Districts in the Central Region, so hopefully everyone can benefit from this facility in some way," Duncan said.

The news follows calls from frontline health staff all over the country that healthcare is now being rationed to the extreme.

Data to December showed more than 6000 New Zealanders had waited more than a year for planned surgery – a number which has more than doubled in 12 months.

The suite also includes dedicated patient change facilities for each procedure room, an observation room with comfortable chairs and a small waiting room.

The suite is on Level 2 of the Clock Tower at Hutt Hospital, above the plastic surgery outpatient department.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Hutt Hospital’s news surgical suite for local anaesthetic procedures opens on Monday.

New signage is being installed over the coming week.

A new and permanent 8-bed unit in the surgical recovery area of Hutt Hospital also opens next month.