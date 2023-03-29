Study reveals huge inequities young people's access to dental care

Young Pasifika people are almost 50% less likely to access dental care in New Zealand compared to Pākehā.

The vast inequities in adolescent access to dental care have been revealed in a thesis by University of Canterbury postgraduate student Joanne Lee.

Her study showed Māori and Pasifika adolescents were far less likely (37% and 46% respectively) to access dental care than New Zealand European adolescents.

It also found adolescents living in the most deprived areas were 38% less likely to access care than those in the least deprived areas, and in Canterbury specifically, adolescents in remote areas were 36% less likely to access care than those in urban areas.

Lee, who is graduating with a master’s degree in health science, said she was inspired to complete the study after working as an oral health therapist in Ashburton for several years.

“Since dental care is still free for kids under 18, you can see that people who come to their appointments are often more well-off, because they can afford the time and costs of turning up.

“Those who can’t afford it ultimately turn up in severe pain,” she said.

The Conversation Young Māori, Pasifika and those in deprived and rural areas have inequitable access to dental care.

Lee’s thesis has been accepted for publication by Community Dentistry and Oral Epidemiology, a leading international research publication.

She hoped her research would help health authorities pinpoint areas that did not have enough dentists for the amount of need.

She called on policymakers to “change the status quo”.

“This may include the possibility of providing services for adolescents on [more] school grounds, through mobile units and in culturally appropriate settings such as churches or marae.”

In November, a report by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists also called for changes in the industry, saying dental care was prohibitively expensive, under-supplied and fed directly into overall health inequity. It ultimately wanted free care for all Kiwis.

Following graduation, Lee planned to continue working as a clinician, but hoped to be more involved in research that could create long-lasting changes in oral health outcomes.

Co-director of the university’s GeoHealth Laboratory, Matt Hobbs, said Lee’s study represented a step forward in understanding because it not only identified who may be underutilising dental care, but also where.

“This is important as it allows our already stretched public health resources to be better targeted to those areas that need it most.

“It is not often we see clinicians combining their work with geospatial research and that is what makes this study so compelling.”