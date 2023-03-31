'It's about people's lives': GP workforce survey shows more burnout than ever

A total of 48% of GPs surveyed say they are feeling high levels of burnout.

Family doctors say they’re feeling more burnt out, overwhelmed and undervalued than ever before, and warn that the health system will face greater costs without radical investment in general practice.

Of more than 3400 GPs, 48% reported high levels of burnout – up from 31% in 2020 – and almost two thirds (64%) were planning to retire within the next decade. The figures were released in a report on Friday by the Royal NZ College of GPs, who commissioned an independent survey of GPs during winter 2022.

“It’s really bad,” Dr Samantha Murton, College president and Wellington GP said.

“As GPs, we provide 90% of the healthcare in the country. Us feeling burnt out is critical to the country’s healthcare.”

READ MORE:

* Just 19% of Middlemore ED staff think they have resources necessary to do their jobs

* Christchurch Hospital short by 100 nurses for a single day

* Running on empty: Have we already hit peak exhaustion, even in a new year?

* GPs close books as patient demand surges and doctor shortage bites



When it came to people’s health, there was no room for an off day, said Murton who is also a GP in central Wellington.

“The job is all consuming. You have to be on-the-ball, attentive, functioning extremely well, every 15 minutes.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Dr Bryan Betty, then-medical director of the College of GPs, warns problems will repeat themselves every winter if workforce shortages are not fixed. (Video first published July 2022. Betty is now with General Practice NZ)

By location, the highest rates of burnout were in Wairarapa (59%), Taranaki (55%)and Northland (55%), followed by Tairāwhiti, Waikato, Whanganui and Wellington – all more than 50%.

GPs were sounding the alarm over burnout and an ageing workforce well before the pandemic, but Covid-19 has compounded the issue as hospital waiting lists for planned treatment have blown out and cancer care becomes harder to access.

As the decline in GP satisfaction continued, the steps that needed to be taken became more radical, Murton said.

“If we watch and wait and see what happens – this is about people's lives. And it's about cost to the healthcare system.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Royal New Zealand College of GPs president Samantha Murton in her Wellington clinic (file photo).

“If we don't deliver complex medical care in the community, then I can guarantee it's going to cost the health system an enormous amount more.”

If the 425 specialist GPs aged 65 and over retired today, there would be 725,000 more New Zealanders without a doctor, the College estimated.

Many New Zealanders already faced barriers to seeing GPs.

Recent figures from separate GP organisation GenPro revealed that more than half of 185 surveyed practices were already not taking enrolments and almost 90% had reduced their services in some way.

Murton said key solutions lay in a “massive increase” in the number of New Zealand-trained medical students, giving trainee doctors more experience in general practice and fixing the gender pay gap between doctors – which averaged out about $50,000, according to the report.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall,​ who has been seen report, said she was “very aware” of GPs’ concerns, having met with key primary care leaders multiple times.

Stuff Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says she wants to empower GPs to be able to do their jobs.

“Many GPs tell me they want a higher trust model of working. For example by enabling GPs to order certain radiology tests directly, we can cut out the need for specialist referral.

“Ultimately I want to see GPs empowered to do their jobs and provide services to their communities.”

Te Whatu Ora was working with the College to general practice and increase the number of GPs trained per year from 200 to 300 by 2026, with a focus on boosting numbers of Māori and Pacific GPs, Verrall said.

To boost the overall workforce, other changes included a salary increase for GP registrars and a special $3600 hosting payment to practices that train post-graduate doctors, Verrall said.

Verrall did not respond to a question about fixing the GP gender pay gap.