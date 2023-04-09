Melatonin – the great sleep salve?

Getting a prescription for melatonin transformed the lives of Mattias Pouniu's sleep-starved family.

The number of Kiwi kids prescribed melatonin for sleep struggles has more than doubled in four years. Nikki Macdonald investigates whether the darkness hormone is a miracle drug, or a poor substitute for scarce sleep support services.

From day one, baby bedtime was “full-on war” for Maria Sanchez.

Mattias would sleep for 45 minutes to an hour, tops. As he got older, he’d climb out of his cot and try to play. Ignore him and there’d be a meltdown.

She and husband Mac Fuiava Pouniu took turns dealing with the constant waking, but fatigue gnawed at everything. At about aged one, Mattias went 48 hours without a nap. Sanchez was so worried, she took him to hospital.

“We were just riding these waves of not sleeping at all...My son was suffering, and we were suffering with him. When you’re not sleeping, it affects the whole household. You start arguing more, you’re grumpy, you even snap at your child.

“Your mental health goes down the drain. You start to feel depressed. You start not coping. Driving is dangerous...It was a war to put him to sleep.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Maria Sanchez and Mac Fuiava Pouniu say melatonin helped end their bedtime wars with son Mattias, who is now 4.

Sanchez had read that melatonin medication could help autistic children, but even after Mattias was diagnosed with autism at 14 months, they had to wait months for a prescription.

The first night the Auckland couple gave Mattias a 2mg melatonin tablet, he was out as soon as he lay down. They spent the next four hours fretting.

“My husband and I were getting up and checking that he was breathing. Because we never had that before – are you OK?”

As he grew, they progressively increased the dose to 8mg. And then they weaned him off.

Now 4½, Mattias has been melatonin-free for seven months, but still sleeps for seven hours. It’s like his body has learnt when it needs to sleep, says Sanchez, who works for Autism NZ.

“Sleeping seven hours – that’s heaven. It’s worked perfectly for us.”

Mattias was one of thousands of Kiwi kids prescribed melatonin for insomnia. Since Pharmac began funding the medication for children with neurodevelopmental issues in 2017, demand has soared from 7603 children in 2018 to 18,659 in 2022.

That far exceeds the drug-buying agency’s prediction of 2600 patients by year five.

It comes as melatonin use – and concern about its potential overuse – grows worldwide. And as specialists say scarce child sleep services risk the nation’s future health.

The rise of melatonin

Up to one in seven people suffer chronic insomnia – ongoing sleep problems that mess with daily life.

And chronic lack of sleep doesn’t just leave you crabby the next day. Over time, it’s linked to a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, anxiety and stress and dementia.

“It’s a huge problem,” says Sleep Well Clinic director and sleep expert, Dr Alex Bartle​.

So is melatonin the answer?

Bartle says virtually every insomnia patient he sees has tried the hormone.

Amid growing concerns about the addictiveness of common sleeping pill zopiclone​ – and the unappealing alternatives of an antidepressant or an anti-psychotic – GPs are instead prescribing melatonin, he says.

“What doctors don’t have is any strategies apart from medication. What we do in sleep clinics, and what we should be doing, is behavioural stuff, which is always much more effective. But doctors aren’t ever taught that...so all they’ve got is pills.

“They’re being now given this option of using melatonin, which is a fairly safe drug, it’s a natural product, so it’s being farmed out.”

Melatonin can now be prescribed by pharmacists for insomnia in over-55s who have no contributing mental health problems. And 2020 figures from North Island GP network Pinnacle – which showed patients older than 25 accounted for half of their prescriptions – suggest it’s being used by all ages.

How does melatonin work?

Melatonin is secreted by the pineal gland in the brain. It’s known as the darkness hormone, as light hitting the eye’s retina suppresses its release.

In someone with normal sleeping patterns, melatonin secretion begins about 14 hours after waking and peaks at 2-3am. Levels drop with ageing, with over-70s releasing up to ¾ less than young people.

Melatonin helps regulate the sleep/wake cycle and dilate the blood vessels, cooling the body to aid sleep.

But it’s not a sleeping pill, Bartle says. Hypnotic sedatives such as zopiclone help insomniacs fall asleep and stay asleep.

Instead, melatonin medication can work in two ways: as a chronobiotic​ – resetting the body clock to change sleep timing; or as a soporific​ – a calming dose to help people fall sleep.

Unsplash Up to one in seven people suffer chronic insomnia.

As with all sleep treatments, its effectiveness is hard to measure, as about half of all reported improvements are due to the placebo effect, Bartle says. Just taking something external can give people the confidence to fall asleep.

Back in 2012, Pharmac’s Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory committee considered melatonin was about as effective as zopiclone for patients older than 55, but did not recommend funding it.

While Bartle has no issue with short-term medication use for sleep problems, using anything for longer than a week can create dependence.

“You’re starting to get this addictive ‘I need this tablet to go to sleep, I can’t sleep without it’.”

Are we raising a zombie generation?

When a Queensland university asked parents whether they gave their kids melatonin to help them sleep, 70% said yes.

Because Pharmac figures only cover children with neurodevelopmental issues, there’s no knowing how many Kiwi parents of non-neurodiverse children are using melatonin as a sleep salve.

But Bartle says it’s also being used here, particularly for kids aged 5-8.

Child sleep medicine specialist and Paediatric Society Sleep Medicine Clinical Network member, Dr Liz Edwards​, says the last 5-10 years have seen GPs and paediatricians increasingly prescribing melatonin for sleep in non-neurodiverse children.

“It is frequently perceived by health care professionals and parents as a safe ‘natural hormone’ rather than a ‘real’ drug.”

Although behavioural strategies might not fix the problem, they should always be tried first, Edwards says.

”Melatonin should only be considered following adequate trial of appropriately implemented behavioural sleep measures and attention to good sleep hygiene.”

While melatonin is prescription-only in New Zealand, it’s available over the counter overseas. Supplements from online suppliers include gummies targeted specifically at kids. One website visited by Stuff required no proof of prescription and another failed to even note that a prescription was needed.

Medsafe has not reported an increase in melatonin intercepted at the border, with around 200 packages detained a year since 2019.

While Bartle says supplements are probably safe, he doesn’t endorse them as you don’t know exactly what’s in them. Studies have found some supplements had inconsistent amounts of melatonin and some contained other chemicals, such as serotonin.

Stuff Melatonin supplements available from overseas websites include gummies for kids.

Whether Kiwi kids are getting more sleep-deprived is not clear, as we don’t have good data over time.

But experts estimate one in four children have a sleep problem bad enough to seek medical help. Some of those will be breathing problems, rather than insomnia.

A 2020 study of Kiwis kids aged 2 and 45 months found girls, Māori, Pacific and Asian children, and those living in more deprived areas were more likely to have shorter or disturbed sleep.

What is clear, Edwards says, is that we don’t do enough to deal with sleep problems.

In 2019, the Paediatric Sleep Medicine Network wrote to the Health Ministry highlighting the “paucity of services for New Zealand children with sleep disorders”. In its submission to the government’s Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy, it said New Zealand lagged behind Australia, and the gap was widening.

It called for “significant investment” to prevent infant sleep problems and increase access to specialist diagnostic and treatment services.

While a 2019 Australian inquiry put sleep alongside exercise and nutrition as one of three pillars of health, New Zealand has given it little attention, Edwards says.

“Ignoring sleep in the NZ Child and Wellbeing Strategy is ignoring 50-60% of children’s lives...New Zealand children’s sleep equals the future health of New Zealand.”

Asked how it has responded to the sleep network’s concerns, the Health Ministry says sleep advice is now included in eating and activity guidance and clinical weight management guidelines. Sleep data is also now collected as part of the New Zealand Health Survey.

“We recognise the important role that sleep plays in the wellbeing of children including for restoring energy, and for growth and development,” the ministry says.

Robina Weermeijer/Unsplash Children with neurodevelopmental issues can have disrupted melatonin secretion, which can affect their sleep/wake schedule. Anxiety and other factors can also make them more prone to sleep problems.

Autism and sleep

Amy (name changed) was eight when she started taking melatonin to help her fall asleep.

The 25-year-old Aucklander has an Asperger’s​ diagnosis and a family history of insomnia. On the days she had melatonin, she would be happy, her parents tell her. On the days she didn’t, she would be grumpy and irritable. So she’s been taking it ever since.

“In more recent times, if I’ve forgotten to take a dose, or tried to go without it, I’ve just lain awake in bed for ages, trying to fall asleep. It can take me hours without it.”

Amy tried what doctors call sleep hygiene – things like changing lighting, temperature, avoiding caffeine and alcohol and not eating heavy meals before bed. But it wasn’t enough.

She started out taking 2mg of melatonin a night, half an hour before bed. But her insomnia has worsened over time, so she now takes 6mg, plus benzodiazepine clonazepam two nights a week.

At $27.10 a month, melatonin is worth it to avoid the irritability and low energy that come with bad sleep, Amy says.

“Without melatonin, I would be very tired and fatigued. I’d have a lot of brain fog. I’d spend hours lying in bed awake. I don’t think I’d be able to function very well.”

Sleep problems are often part of the package that comes with neurodevelopmental issues, such as autism and ADHD, says College of GPs president, Dr Samantha Murton​.

“I have seen really extreme sleep disturbance in some...to the extent that they are up at all hours of the night, active in their rooms, not sleeping at all...And when children are over-tired, any issues that they have are accentuated. So it snowballs and gets worse.

“I've had families where it has been extraordinarily distressing. They've had to video their kids and go, this is what they're doing in the night, while I'm exhausted and asleep, and the safety for the child is at risk.”

While a bit of tough love usually works to solve sleeping problems in most kids, trying to change behaviours is a bigger struggle for parents of neurodiverse children, Murton says.

”The availability of this medication, and not having to have another fight at night, as well as during the day, is just a godsend for parents.”

University of Canterbury professor of health, Dr Laurie McLay​, co-authored a study that found behavioural therapies improved sleep problems for 38 out of 41 kids with autism.

The problems ranged from anxiety, difficulty sleeping and out-of-whack sleep/wake cycles to environmental factors, such as parents sleeping in kids’ beds, or vice versa. One common issue was that the sleep cues children learnt to fall asleep with – such as lights and TV on – were not there when they woke in the night, McLay says.

While individualised behavioural sleep interventions are effective, they’re time-consuming for parents, she says. And trained help is in short supply.

“I'm not opposed to the use of melatonin. I think it works well for some families and can be really effective. But I think if we can provide more support and resourcing and professional training, then we might reduce the need for melatonin.”

Asked what else she tried before melatonin, Maria Sanchez cackles.

From a strict routine, to shutting off all screens, to warm lavender baths and magnesium cream massages, they tried everything. But she agrees medication should be a last resort – ”when you are desperate and you are like – I am not surviving, my child is suffering, as a family we’re suffering”.

Hingyi Khong/Stuff Experts recommend ditching screens before bed as the blue light can impede sleep.

Screen teens

Of the 18,659 neurodiverse young people given funded melatonin in 2022, two-thirds were aged 10-19.

Australasian Sleep Association New Zealand chairwoman, Dr Barbara Galland​, says 40-50% of teens don’t get enough sleep. But that’s often because their bodies are wired to go to bed – and wake up – later.

Which is why the Otago University professor of women’s and children’s health and others have called for senior school classes to start no earlier than 9.45am, to allow teens the sleep-in their bodies crave.

“School start times put a brake on that. This can actually impact their mood, their concentration, their ...ability to learn, and long-term academic performance.

“But it also affects their relationships with their whānau, relationships with their school. The impacts are really huge. Not only on a day-to-day basis, but over the long-term.”

Bartle says one way melatonin can help teens is as a chronobiotic (rather than as a soporific to induce sleep).

By taking 0.5mg of melatonin at 10pm and going to bed at 3am, then progressively bringing forward the melatonin dose and bedtime, you can help change a teen’s body clock.

Blue light from screens increasing alertness is another common source of sleep problems for teens. Reducing screen-time at least half an hour before bed should be a whole-family effort, Galland says.

When Bartle gave a talk recently to Christchurch year 12 and 13 pupils, most knew to switch their phones to nightshift mode, which uses warmer light. But they didn’t realise flickering from YouTube, and interactive social media can also impede sleep.

“If you're going to get into good habits of screens, you need to start when they’re 8 or 9, or earlier.”

Haley Truong/Unsplash Sleep hygiene includes things like lighting and temperature, and avoiding caffeine and alcohol before bed.

If not melatonin, then what?

The alternative to drugs is cognitive behavioural therapy, Bartle says. That’s sleep hygiene, stimulus control, and sleep scheduling.

“We in New Zealand do it very badly. We don’t have any insomnia clinics – no publicly funded stuff. Which is really bad news.”

Ideally, the minimum would be 3-4 sessions. But because it's unfunded, Bartle does it in one.

Sleep hygiene (consistent bedtime, good sleep conditions etc) is first cab. If that’s not enough, there’s stimulus control – which says bed is for sleep and sex. If you’re not asleep for a prolonged period, get up.

Then there’s sleep scheduling, which involves trying to ensure that 85-90% of time in bed is spent asleep. So if someone is normally in bed from 10pm-8am, but only sleeps for five hours, they should go to bed instead at 1.30am and get up at 7am. When they achieve the 85% goal, you progressively bring forward bedtime.

“Always go to bed later, never go to bed earlier,” Bartle says. “Virtually everyone I see who has got insomnia is going to bed earlier, to try and get themselves more opportunity. It just makes it worse.

“In the end, sleep is about confidence. So instead of being confident in the pill – melatonin or what have you, which is their confidence – they’re now confident that they can do it themselves.”