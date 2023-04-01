Do what I do: Double jabs for PM and health minister as winter looms

Flu and Covid-19 are expected to hit the health system in a double whammy again this winter, as they did in 2022.

In a sign of what lies ahead, the prime minister and health minister will get immunised for both Covid-19 and influenza back-to-back on Saturday as the countdown to winter’s flu season officially begins.

Last winter, the number of flu cases in New Zealand was four times higher than in previous years. This year there are also fresh concerns about measles, and invasive strep A circling overseas.

April 1 marks the launch of the flu vaccination season, with free access expanded this year in an effort to reach more children and Māori and Pasifika adults.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall will roll their sleeves up in Upper Hutt, where a community pharmacy and medical centre have joined forces for a mass vaccination event.

From 9am till 3pm on Saturday, Queen Street Pharmacy and the neighbouring GP practice Queen Street Medical will offer everything from the new bivalent Covid-19 booster shot and flu jabs to the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, pregnancy immunisations and the shingles vaccine.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff From left, Queen Street Medical practice manager Janine Sim, pharmacist Brooke McKay and Dr Andrew Narayan.

Dr Andrew Narayan, a GP at Queen Street Medical, said it was about being proactive in protecting the community ahead of a winter that is expected to challenge a health system where, already, “everybody's under the pump”.

“People are crossing borders, people are coming in with diseases and we are vulnerable. So the only way we can basically try and protect ourselves is to be actively vaccinating ourselves and our children and everybody else,” Narayan said.

“We try and do our part in [and] do what we can to reduce the burden on the health system.”

Influenza was serious and could be as dangerous as Covid-19 for some people, Narayan said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Then prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins, then Covid-19 response minister, are all smiles as they announce the travel bubble to Australia opening on April 19, 2021. Hipkins is now taking steps to prepare for a winter with open borders. (File photo)

The case for getting the flu jab remained the same – it reduced the chance of people getting very unwell, but this year, those efforts were more crucial than ever.

“Because of Covid, people ... think everything else has gone away ... no, it just hasn't shown itself because we've been isolating a lot,” Narayan said.

He confirmed it was considered safe to get both the influenza and Covid-19 booster shot at the same time, particularly if people have had the vaccines in the past.

Health experts have called for urgent action to address low child immunisation rates, labelling the current situation a crisis.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Queen St Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Brooke McKay says whānau can come down and check they are up-to-date with immunisations.

Pharmacy owner Brooke McKay encouraged parents to come down with tamariki to check they were up-to-date with the immunisation schedule.

“What we found in Covid was everyone did amazing and got their Covid shot but for every other vaccination, the rates have dropped more than what we would have liked,” McKay said.

Pharmac expanded criteria for the free flu vaccine last month, making it free for children aged 6 months to 12 years and Māori and Pasifika aged 55-64 for the 2023 flu season. It was already free for people over 65, pregnant people and anyone with specific mental health conditions or addiction issues.

Pharmac’s chief medical officer, Dr David Hughes, said the widened access was “due to expectations that the health sector will continue to be under pressure managing hospitalisations from Covid-19” and influenza.

The flu jab and Covid-19 vaccine remain separate, for now. Wellington medical company P3 Research is working on combining the two in a single vaccine, with the hope it would be rolled out in the next two years.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Access to the influenza vaccine has been expanded this year.

Who can get the flu jab for free?