Two senior psychiatrists at Hillmorton Hospital quit amid issues with staffing and safety

Two senior psychiatrists have resigned from a Christchurch mental health facility amid issues with staffing, safety – and a recent murder.

Maxwell Panckhurst, a consultant forensic psychiatrist who was the acting clinical director and forensic director of area mental health services at Hillmorton Hospital, was one of the two to resign.

Last year he wrote a letter to the Ministry of Health warning of the “critical situation” the forensic service faced in the context of “ongoing nursing shortages”.

His warning came months before mental health patient Zakariye Mohamed Hussein murdered Laisa Waka on June 25, as she walked home from work.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson confirmed two senior medical officers resigned in March but could not answer how many had left this year by 5pm on Friday.

Senior forensic psychiatrist Erik Monasterio had 25 years’ clinical experience when he left his job as clinical director and director of area mental health services for the Canterbury Regional Forensic Service at Hillmorton in 2021.

He said the loss of trained psychiatrists was a “real concern”.

“Mental health services are already short-staffed, so loss of senior trained psychiatrists is not something you replace soon.”

STUFF Zakariye Hussein stabbed Laisa Waka to death on a Christchurch street. Ten years earlier, he'd stabbed another stranger 11 times.

The resignations reflected issues in the workforce that “must be better understood and urgently addressed”.

Such a “significant loss of staff” would mean specialist mental health services would be limited in their capacity to deliver critical services, he said.

“Equally there will be risks to those that suffer from mental illness, and if it occurs in the forensic setting, it is likely to also increase the risk of significant harm to the public.

“Absence of appropriately trained psychiatrists will make it more difficult to recruit and retain staff, plan for the future development of services and provide training for psychiatrists in training (registrars).”

It’s understood Hussein was housed in the unit Panckhurst said had the most “severe nursing staff shortages”: Te Whare Maanaki, a forensic specialist mental health unit.

Canterbury specialist mental health service general manager Greg Hamilton on Friday said beds at the medium secure 15-bed unit had been capped at 12 due to nursing shortages.

Te Whatu Ora had several initiatives under way to address workforce pressures amid the national shortage, he said.

“The unit is also supported by allied health (eg psychology, occupational therapy) and medical and leadership staff. All of these roles are currently fully staffed, although we are about to commence recruitment for a pending medical vacancy.”

An inspection of the Canterbury adult mental health service and any “systemic or service issues” was ongoing, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

“The section 99 review is a significant piece of work, and it takes time to ensure it is balanced and accurate. As such, there is no set timeframe for the review,” it said.