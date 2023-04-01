PM Chris Hipkins gets flu and Covid shots as part of vaccination drive for winter

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gets his flu shot as well as the new Pfizer bivalent booster.

The prime minister got double jabbed at a mass vaccination event in Upper Hutt on Saturday as the Government pushes for early immunisations to ease pressure this winter.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall each got their Pfizer bivalent booster and flu shots at a mass vaccination event at Queen Street Medical in Upper Hutt.

The event offered a wide range of vaccinations including the new Covid-19 booster shot, flu jabs, measles vaccinations, and the mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and saw an Elvis impersonator perform outside the building during the event.

The prime minister joked that getting both shots while the media watched and Elvis serenaded him felt somewhat “strange”, but the event had been a good opportunity for him to get both vaccinations before winter arrived.

He encouraged other New Zealanders to also get their vaccinations as soon as possible. This would leave them better prepared for winter and relieve pressure on the health system.

Dr Ayesha Verrall said there would be more events like the one in Upper Hutt taking place around the country via local community health providers.

“One of our key focuses is having a health system well-prepared for winter,” Verrall said. “This is one of the key initiatives in making sure everyone's vaccinated with flu and Covid vaccine.”

Verrall said Pharmac had 1.8 million flu vaccines. Last year only 1.2 million flu vaccinations were needed, so more people could be reached and given their flu vaccinations this year.

The new Pfizer bivalent booster has the same type of material that was in the original Covid vaccine, but it covers all kinds of variants.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall mark the official start of the winter flu vaccination campaign.

The booster is available to the public from Saturday – anyone over 30 can have it, or anyone under 30 who has a co-morbidity such as asthma.

When asked about the change in public attitude towards getting vaccinated, Verrall said it was normal to see behaviour change as the risk dropped. A lot of work had been put in to make sure everyone knew about the opportunity to get their shots, she said.

“In a year where lots of challenging things happened, for example the cyclone, and other extreme weather events, this is something people can do to control what happens to them through the year and stay healthy.”

The prime minister said as a country New Zealand had now made the adjustment from eliminating Covid-19 to living with it in the community. One of the reasons behind being able to do that was the high vaccination rates the country had.

It was really important for people to take up the opportunity to get boosters when offered, Hipkins said, with the prime minister comparing getting vaccinated for Covid-19 once a year to getting a yearly flu shot.

“I get my flu vaccinations every year because I don't want to get the flu and I don't want to spend all that time off work and at home.

“Similarly, with Covid, I'm getting the booster shot because if I do get Covid somewhere down the track I'm less likely to have severe reaction to it, and more likely to be up and about again much quicker.”