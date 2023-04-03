Nick White hasn't eaten solid food for a year and is still running marathons

Nick White's second encounter with cancer has meant he has been unable to eat for a year. He has two goals for this year: to run an ultra-marathon and to speak at a fundraiser for cancer treatment.

Nick White remembers his last meal well: the neighbour brought around venison, Nick cooked it on the barbecue and it went down with plum sauce, Guinness and friends in their 100-year-old Paekākāriki home, a stone's throw from the sea.

That was in February 2022.

White, 47, is on his second round of cancer, which affects his head and neck. The first round took half his tongue, the second took part of his jaw, his palate and his ability to swallow food, and left him with difficulty speaking.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Nick White says he has plenty of things to be happy about.

Meeting him, you wouldn’t know it. He bounds to the front door, his six-year-old Mia in tow, followed by his wife, Maree​ – all three bright, effervescent.

“There’s not a lot for me to be miserable about. I know how fortunate I am. I’ve known a lot of patients along the way – a few have passed ... so there’s nothing for me to be unhappy about, there’s a lot to enjoy.”

White is a trail runner. Last month, despite everything, he ran the Ring of Fire – a 73-kilometre ultra marathon around Mt Ruapehu which he completed in 15 hours, 46 minutes and 30 seconds, sustained by liquid nutrition.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Nick White and his daughter Mia, 6, playing in the back garden of their house in Paekākāriki.

“It’s not flat,” White said.

“It starts at 4am ... 3300 metres of elevation ... it’s an amazing environment. It’s a great privilege to run in that area on that mountain.

“To run there and in that event in an environment I love and people I love, for a cause that’s very important to me, that run meant a lot.

“It felt fantastic ... I was shattered.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Nick’s running shoes, which got him through the 73-kilometre Ring of Fire ultra-marathon.

The purpose of the run is so he can do a speech about the run at a gala dinner in May, “and doing a speech is not a trivial thing for me”, White said.

The gala dinner is a fundraiser for Gillies McIndoe Research Institute, where pioneering research is underway to repurpose low-cost, off-patent medications such as beta-blockers to treat cancer.

The institute’s executive director Dr Swee Tan said a phase I clinical trial showed the drugs extended the life expectancy for glioblastoma​ brain cancer by five-and-a half months with minimal side effects.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Maree White, Mia, 6, and Nick White in their lounge.

The dinner, in Wellington on May 25, hopes to raise the $200,000 needed to begin the phase II trial, which would involve more than 70 people.

The trial has been green-lit but the institute needs to raise $3.6m to begin, Tan said.

The hope is for a far more effective, gentler treatment for patients and one that doesn't cost a fortune, Tan said.

“Also [we want it] to be well-tolerated, taken by mouth, rather than being stuck in a hospital.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Nick White’s two goals for this year are to compete in an ultra-marathon and to speak at a fundraising Gala Dinner. The first was ticked off in March, the second is coming next month.

White’s unique situation had no clear prognosis.

“You often hear people say ‘I’ve been given X amount of years to live’. That’s not possible in my case,” White said.

At an appointment this week there will be a discussion about more surgery, so he needed to remain as fit and healthy as possible – in body and mind.

“Life is precious and it’s important to enjoy life ... I think it’s important to be grounded in reality and part of that reality is I’m well looked after and well-supported,” White said.

Tan said White’s outlook was incredible.

“He is a remarkable man and a great example for all of us. In the face of strife and crises, he is a glimmer of hope and light.”