Mental health patient's 19-hour seclusion was illegal - health watchdog

Palmerston North Hospital has apologised to a man in his 30s who was placed in seclusion illegally after attending ED.

Warning: This story discusses self harm and suicide.

A man who went to Palmerston North’s emergency department in need of mental health help was illegally placed in seclusion for 19 hours after a raft of ‘serious administrative errors,’ according to a report from the Health and Disability Commissioner.

The independent patient watchdog has called into question the competency of the psychiatrist who assessed the man, recommending the Medical Council consider stepping in.

The man, then in his 30s, had a history of depression, anxiety and risk of suicide and went to see his GP in October 2017 saying his medication was no longer working.

A treatment plan was done, but was incorrectly sent to his former GP, leaving the patient frustrated and confused and with a lack of support, so he stopped taking his medication when he ran out. His mood deteriorated, and he became more angry and intent on self-harm in the months that followed, deputy commissioner Deborah James stated in her report.

On April 30, 2018, the man went to Palmerston North Hospital’s ED struggling with suicidal thoughts. He told the commissioner it was a “last resort after cold-turkeying it”.

“It went back to nothing happening in October. Long series of things not happening as they should,” the patient said.

Jemma Cheer/Stuff The man was in seclusion for 19 hours, illegally.

A psychiatrist assessed the man and arranged for him to be admitted to the high needs unit and detained as a patient for more assessment and treatment.

But while the paperwork was being filled out to place him under the Mental Health Act, he tried to leave and was restrained and put in seclusion overnight, for 19 hours.

But because the paperwork was never completed, he was not legally under the Mental Health Act and should never have been in seclusion.

James said the lack of communication and inadequate handover leading to his illegal seclusion breached two rights of the code in place in to protect patients.

“She did not provide an adequate handover of care, or follow the legal requirements under the Mental Health Act."

James recommended Te Whatu Ora – now responsible for Palmerston North Hospital – and the psychiatrist give written apologies to the man and his family and provide more training for the staff involved in the man’s care.

In response, Te Whatu Ora – MidCentral’s mental health and addiction clinical executive, Dr Alison Masters, accepted the report's findings and offered “unreserved apologies to the patient for the level of care they received”.

SUPPLIED The man went to Palmerston North Hospital's emergency department (pictured) struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The hospital had sent an apology letter to the patient and his family.

“We will continue to work through the recommendations in the report, along with the actions in our internal report. We will report back to the HDC on the progress we are making.”

The psychiatrist no longer worked at the hospital, Masters confirmed. Patient care and safety “remain paramount at Te Whatu Ora MidCentral,” Masters said.

The Medical Council confirmed it received the HDC report and recommendations but would not comment on whether it was reviewing the psychiatrist’s competency. “Privacy legislation limits what we can say about this particular doctor,” council chairperson, Dr Curtis Walker, said.

Supplied Medical Council New Zealand chairperson Dr Curtis Walker.

The council has the power to suspend a doctor’s licence if it deems they are not competent or fit to practise.

