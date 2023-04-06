Woman died after being 'trapped' in rest home bed

The Hedges family say their mother was “treated with kindness and respect from those caring for her”, but they had concerns about the safety of other residents. (File photo)

An 89-year-old woman died in a Lower Hutt rest home from the “stress” of being “trapped” in her bed next to a wall heater, a coroner has ruled.

Daphne Louise Hedges was found dead in her bed at Enliven Woburn rest home on December 19, 2016. Although she had burns on her lower body, consistent with having her body against a nearby heater, the pathologist said cause of death was cardiac failure.

In 2017, Coroner Ng Nagara remained concerned about the circumstances in which Daphne died, including the safety of a pressure relieving mattress being used on her bed.

Nagara asked for inquiries focusing on the circumstances of her death. Following her resignation, the case was taken up by Coroner Heidi Wrigley.

Members of Hedges family said Daphne was “treated with kindness and respect from those caring for her” but they had concerns about the safety of other residents. They hoped that what happened to their mother would not be repeated.

It was reported Daphne had slipped from her pressure relieving mattress a number of times and was a poor fit.

Her son, Michael Hedges, told the coroner the pressure relieving mattress provided was similar to a “Lilo” style mattress and was a much narrower than mattress upon which it was being used. A sheet was used to hold the air mattress in place.

On the night of her death, an “in-person check” had not been carried out as required. Healthcare assistants found her wedged between her bed and the wall, with the wall heater on a high setting.

Police attended, taking pictures and later reconstructing what had happened.

Coroner Wrigley concluded Daphne became “trapped” in her bed and was likely to have been stressed and reaching out accidently changed the setting of the heater.

“I consider it is more likely than not that the stress from being trapped did trigger her fatal arrhythmia.”

She agreed with the pathologist that the burns occurred after her death.

“My finding that the stress of becoming trapped and attempting to extricate herself could alone have precipitated Mrs Hedges’ fatal arrhythmia means that she may have died before the maximum temperature was reached.”

Daphne had become trapped previously by the ill-fitting mattress but nothing had been done to make sure it did not happen again, the coroner found.

“This apparent failure of healthcare workers to appreciate and notify the trapping hazard posed by the insecure and undersized pressure relieving mattress prevented action being taken to address this hazard and thereby contributed to Mrs Hedges’ death.”

Two detailed recommendations were made around making sure pressure relieving mattress are properly fitted and that staff are better trained to identify trapping hazards.