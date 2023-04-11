Dentists and counsellors join doctors and nurses on the immigration Green List

The prime minister announced the Covid-19 isolation settings are staying the same for now, a Cabinet reshuffle, and new health care roles added to the immigration Green List.

Almost all healthcare workers will be eligible for the “Straight to Residence Pathway”, under new changes to the immigration Green List.

Pharmacists, dentists, counsellors​, dieticians and 28 other medical professions were added to the Green List. They joined podiatrists, doctors, psychologists and nurses, as well as other specialist health workers, who were already on the Green List.

Confirming the change to immigration settings on Monday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government was responding to a “global health worker shortage”.

He said a simpler immigration process for health workers would remove “unnecessary barriers” which could stop people moving to New Zealand.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall​ said New Zealand needed to look abroad, as well as within the current workforce and training institutes, to fill the health sector’s worker shortage.

“We want to train and retain as many local health workers as possible, but we have immediate shortages we need to address and today’s changes alongside improvements to pay will go some way to removing barriers,” she said.

“The list already includes midwives and registered nurses, which were added to the Green List in December. Last month alone we saw almost 900 overseas nurses apply to register to work in New Zealand.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced changes to the Green List, to give residency to more health workers looking to move to New Zealand.

To access the straight to residence visa, which allows a person, their partner and children to work, live and study in New Zealand, a health worker needs to apply for a New Zealand registration to practice.

The true scale of the skills gap in areas such as counselling are still not well understood. However, it’s estimated potentially thousands more counsellors are needed.

Comparatively low salaries for healthcare fields such as pharmacy, counselling and nursing, have been raised as major issues stopping people from training in these professions.

Hipkins and Verrall said they were focused on “pay equity” for various professions, which they expected would go some way to encourage workers into those stretched health workforces. But Hipkins said pay increases, alone, wouldn’t do enough to fill skills gaps.

Association of Counsellors (NZAC) president Sarah Maindonald​ said she “cautiously” supported the Government’s move to welcome more counsellors from offshore, but she said there was still more it could do locally to increase the workforce.

In particular, she said regulations were limiting some counsellors from working in public health roles because – although they had years of experience – they didn’t hold post-graduate qualifications.

She also warned that the counselling workforce was ageing, with a fifth expected to retire over the next five years. The exact shortage was difficult to quantify, she said, given counsellors worked in private practice, and across schools, justice and the public health sector.

“There's a high need for counselling across the country, and there are definite shortages for young people in schools, in mental health and addictions,” she said.

RNZ Auckland's public dental service has failed to clear a backlog of about 2000 children waiting for urgent dental treatment, to put an end to painful toothache.

In school, she said good practice would have a ratio of 1 counsellor to every 400 students – that would mean there’d be more than 700 counsellors in schools. But the most recent NZAC figures showed there were about 300 school guidance counsellors employed across the country.

Hipkins said the Green List changes would take effect from May 29.