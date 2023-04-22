Father's crushing cancer diagnosis after family spent six years battling son's brain tumour

Connor Duncan-Caley, 14, was diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was 8. He was chosen to receive a Dream Day, sponsored by Lifetime, to make new memories with his family.

When he was 8 years old, Connor Duncan-Caley spent seven months unable to move or speak after having a tumour removed.

Diagnosed with a medulloblastoma brain tumour in 2017, the now-14-year-old still has two tumours, but has been stable for the past three years.

But at the end of last year, the Christchurch family was dealt another devastating blow when Connor's dad Mark Duncan-Caley was given less than two years to live after being diagnosed with aggressive neuroendochrine tumours.

His outlook wasn’t “terribly flash”, the 47-year-old father-of-three said.

READ MORE:

* Community initiative connects wheelchair users with waves

* Life-saving treatment for neuroendocrine cancer now available for patients in NZ

* Young Christchurch cancer survivor determined to walk again



Peter Meecham/Stuff Karen and Mark Duncan-Caley with their children Madden, 12, Connor, 14 and Murphy, 7, pictured at their home

“I just finished six rounds of chemotherapy that’s had a positive effect and delayed things.

“I’m technically in remission and they are monitoring that with regular scans, but they are going to grow back.”

An oncologist told him a “best guess” at his life expectancy was between six and 18 months.

The diagnosis came after a regular colonoscopy, which he had to have for another genetic disorder he has.

“I would say to anyone, particularly men, to get checked out when they hit 40,” he said.

Despite the devastating prognosis, the family is focussing on staying positive.

“Any which way I still feel like I’m a lucky man. With Connor, it was traumatic,” he said.

supplied/Elevate video advertising Connor and his father Mark made memories together on Connor’s “dream day”.

“It’s almost a relief that I’m going through this rather than him.”

After Connor had a tumour surgically removed, he developed posterior fossa syndrome (also known as cerebellar mutism) – a condition that left him unable to move or speak for seven months.

Connor gets around with the help of a walker but can walk unaided and has started high school, where he is part of the student council being a voice for other students living with disabilities.

Mum Karen Duncan-Caley said Connor had gone from strength to strength.

“His perseverance to get walking again was amazing,” she said.

“He still has two tumours. He’s been taking chemo drugs orally to prevent more tumours growing, so he’s been stable for the last three years.”

supplied/Elevate video advertising Connor says he was “in his element” on his Dream Day.

The family made memories earlier this month after Connor was chosen to receive a Dream Day, sponsored by Lifetime.

She said there could only be one perfect dream day for Connor – anything involving wheels.

“I was in my element, it was so much fun. It was really lovely,” Connor said.

“It was once in a lifetime. It’s something that will stay with my whole family for a long time.”

The family, including sisters Madden, 12, and Murphy, 7, were picked up by a Lamborghini on the day after Connor’s 14th birthday and taken to race go-karts at Game Over in Riccarton, before riding in b-train trucks at Booths then off to Leithfield for some UTV adventures in the sand dunes.

Connor said the highlight of the lamborghini ride was going through a tunnel with its loud exhaust pipe.

“The go-karts were fun because I beat mum even though she lapped me about five times. It was really fun going through the water on the UTV. I still can’t choose my favourite bit of the day,” he said.

KAREN DUNCAN-CALEY/SUPPLIED Connor Duncan-Caley was 8 when he developed a post-surgical condition that left him unable to move or speak.

Mark Duncan-Caley said the family was still buzzing from the experience.

“It was an adrenaline ride all the way through... We are still living on the high. The pressure was 100% off, we just turned up and enjoyed ourselves.”

You had to make the most of every day, he said.

“It was a day were there was no downside, no illness, no grumping. We were living in the now having fun. It was just brilliant.”

Lifetime is keen to hear from people and companies willing to help make some dreams come true at dreamdays@lifetime.co.nz