Wellington Free Ambulance ride-along offers glimpse into 'under pressure' health system

Wellington Free Ambulance paramedics move from “patient to patient”, attending to about a dozen call-outs while on 12-hour shifts. Stuff reporter Gianina Schwanecke tags along to learn more about their ever-increasing workload.

A night out with Wellington Free Ambulance offers a glimpse into the challenges facing paramedics on the frontline as the winter flu season looms. Gianina Schwanecke reports.

It’s a busy Friday night and all Wellington Free Ambulance shift manager Abby*​ wants is the chance to grab a quick bite and drink, and to nip to the loo.

She finally gets the chance to stop at 9.40pm – almost a third of the way into her 12-hour shift – having already been called to an elderly person falling, a suicide attempt, a crushed hand incident and a near drowning.

Abby has been a frontline paramedic for eight years, having come to the profession after several years as a surf lifeguard. Having been in a car accident age 17, she also knows firsthand the feeling of relief that washes over when help arrives.

It’s a hard job, but one she feels privileged to do.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Wellington Free Ambulance’s Thorndon base is also home to the 111 Communications Centre, with call centres also located in Auckland and Christchurch.

Their work starts in the emergency call centre where clinical call takers triage patients following a set question prompt system: purple (threat to life – cardiac or respiratory arrest), red (potential threat to life), orange (urgent), green (non-urgent) and blue (air).

What happens here is just as important as in the field. The calls come in from all across New Zealand – with call centres also operating in Auckland and Christchurch.

Calltaker Victor*​ has been doing this for four years and acknowledges it takes a toll. It’s especially hard not always knowing what’s happened once the job has been handed over, he says.

There’s also similar abuse and aggression over the phones as there is on the frontline. Despite this it’s the “best job” he’s ever had, saying all it takes is one sincere thank you to make it meaningful.

Paramedics and call takers work four 12-hour shifts each week, comprising two day and two night shifts.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff With 56 ambulances, Wellington Free Ambulances provides 24/7 service to close to half a million people across the region, including Wairarapa and Kāpiti Coast.

In a busy, now typical, shift they will be called to about a dozen jobs. It’s not just lights and sirens emergencies, they also provide patient transfer and extended care services.

The ever-increasing workload reflects the burden on Aotearoa’s healthcare system. More of the work involves lower acuity work and primary care – a flow on effect of GPs being jammed, Abby says.

“We see a lot of patients that are frustrated because they can't get the care they would ordinarily see from their GPs or primary care providers, and so they call us.”

This puts huge pressure on paramedics trying to get to outstanding patients and people waiting for an emergency ambulance.

“We feel people’s frustrations. We’re doing our best with what we have.”

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Wellington Free Ambulance shift manager Abby has been a paramedic for about eight years, having completed a three-year-degree in paramedicine.

The work is varied – especially at night – when paramedics find themselves working in changeable lighting, temperatures, crowd sizes and environments.

Abby tells me it’s one thing to put in an IV in a nice sterile, immobile environment. It’s another to do it upside down, at the wrong angle in the dark on a country road after a car crash.

Covering the wider Wellington region, including Kāpiti and Wairarapa, part of Abby’s role as shift manager is ensuring there is a good geographic spread of the fleet in case one area gets cut-off.

She’s also responsible for the welfare of the 46 or so staff rostered on – particularly front of mind after the murder of a paramedic in Sydney, Australia.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The Wellington Free Ambulance station at Wellington Regional Hospital in Newtown is quiet on Friday night, with most crews out responding to jobs.

Apart from the actual life-saving medical part, driving is a huge part of their work especially in Wellington – home of notoriously winding, narrow roads with limited parking opportunities.

“Driving a car is very different from driving a 3-tonne ambulance.”

She says the biggest hazards in the job include the unpredictability of the people involved, traffic, and environmental factors such as operating in storms.

“You have to be a certain type of person to do this work. It’s not for everyone.”

Wellington Free Ambulance chief executive Dave Robinson​ is acutely aware of this. Front of mind is the cumulative toll of trauma exposure on the job, increasing reports of aggression and violence, and fatigue.

“The reality is we do ask our frontline teams to go into threatening environments. Does it make me worry for our people in green? Absolutely.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington Free Ambulance chief executive Dave Robinson says burnout, fatigue and dangers posed to frontline staff are always on his mind.

When he started two years ago, he assumed there would be some time left in the shift for rest or training but found that was no longer the case: “They just go from patient to patient, to patient, to patient.”

It’s led the service to review the current shift pattern.

It was a symptom of the under pressure healthcare system with ambulances caught somewhere between “overflowing” EDs and the GP shortage in clinics.

Despite last year’s budget seeing the largest investment in ambulance services in decades, there was still a “clear resource gap”.

Government and ACC-funding accounts for 80% of the costs, but $7 million in community funding is required each year to meet demand. He worried what the next few years would bring as the economy contracted.

Last year was also their biggest on record for the 400-strong staff serving close to half a million people, with 2023 proving no different.

Robinson said it was an “immense privilege” to be involved, adding staff conducted themselves with a mix of “empathy, compassion, professionalism, and authority”.

The service, which celebrated 95 years last year, still embodied that value of health equity started when “good old Sir Charles Norwood picked someone up off Lambton Quay”.

The country’s only free ambulance service, Robinson said it was “something that makes us Wellington”.

“Our team is not just here for the community but part of the community.”

*last names withheld for privacy reasons

