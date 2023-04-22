'It's a family issue': New dads open up about mental health

Luke Tiller, a father of two, speaks out about the importance of looking after men's mental health while children are young.

Every year, thousands of new dads experience perinatal depression and anxiety. But because of a lack of specialised support services for men, it can be hard for them to get help. Brittany Keogh reports.

When Luke Tiller​ holds baby daughter Ava in his arms he expects a wave of emotions to roll through him.

Instead, he feels “foggy”.

Bonding with Ava hasn’t come as naturally as it did with older sister Sophie a few years earlier.

READ MORE:

* Young mother takes life after post-natal depression

* Abortion and men: ‘It’s traumatic for everybody’

* Construction company launches mental health campaign after boss loses brother to suspected suicide

* Time to normalise depression during motherhood



It’s just exhaustion and stress, he reasons with himself.

He’s finding the transition from working a high-flying job in national security in Wellington to being a full-time stay-at-home dad in the Wairarapa difficult.

He stops enjoying things he would usually enjoy. His moods are up and down.

Stuff Ava, Luke and Sophie Tiller at their Carterton property.

Friends and family reassure him this is all normal. He’s just adjusting to life with two little ones. He’ll be OK.

It’s only many months later that he realises he’s not OK. He’s depressed.

But when Tiller sees a psychiatrist, the doctor echoes the denials that have been running through his head for months. It can’t be postnatal depression because “guys that don’t get that”, he's told.

The problem is that’s, plainly, wrong.

While statistics on perinatal mental health of men are patchy, a landmark study using Growing Up in New Zealand data found 2.3% of dads had clinical levels of antenatal depression or anxiety. That rate rose to 4.3% after the baby was born.

Manatū Hauora (the Ministry of Health) does not hold comprehensive data on the prevalence of the issue. However, a report into maternal mental health services published in 2021 estimates that 10% of men are affected.

Many factors can contribute to a man’s mental wellbeing in the lead up to and after becoming a dad.

Research shows they experience hormonal changes alongside their partner’s.

During pregnancy, first-time dads’ testosterone levels drop.

Then, new dads’ prolactin – the hormone that causes women’s breasts to produce milk after birth – levels fall within about 30 minutes of meeting their child.

Studies have found both these phenomena encourage bonding with pēpē.

And obviously, for all parents, life changes drastically when a baby arrives. Normal household routines are disrupted by the demands of night feeding and caring for the new family member.

With at least one parent usually off work during those first few months, many whānau also find their budgets under extra pressure.

Studies have shown men are more likely to experience perinatal anxiety and depression if their partner has it too.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Brendon Smith has been working with dads for more than 30 years. He says there’s “nothing” for men when it comes to perinatal mental health.

Throughout the more than three decades he’s spent supporting and guiding tāne to become the best parents they can be, Brendon Smith​ has seen the result of this time and again.

Many men put off getting help for their own mental health needs because they’re worried about their partner and want to support her but aren’t sure how.

Despite numerous media campaigns to encourage more men to open up when they’re struggling, stigma around admitting they can’t cope on their own remains “huge”, Smith says.

“The hardest thing for a man to say is ‘I need help’. If he can’t fix it on its own, [he thinks] it can’t be fixed.”

It’s often only when stress within the family unit reaches breaking point that dads call Smith, who works at Great Fathers Mana Mātua in Auckland, to talk.

Those who do seek help face another major barrier – a lack of specialised perinatal support for men.

Often, Smith steps in to fill this gap himself. For years, he’s put together booklets titled Why Dads?, which outline the importance of both parents being engaged in a child's life, and how dads can build strong relationships with their children right from the start.

The brochures are distributed at antenatal classes, midwifery practices and maternity wards across the motu.

While Aotearoa has a maternal mental health service for wāhine hapū and māmā with pēpē younger than 1 who are experiencing moderate to severe mental distress, “there is nothing for dads”.

The ministry says any New Zealander who experiences distress when they start a new family can access the general mental health and addiction service for free with a referral from their GP.

But for Tiller, help comes, to start with, not in a doctor’s office, but in the form of a therapy group for men who had perpetrated family violence.

While most men who attend the sessions have arrived there after a detour through the justice system, they’re open to anyone who feels isolated and wants to develop more self awareness and make better choices about how they express their distress.

It’s here, at the meetings at Changeability counselling centre in Masterton, that Tiller realises how common it is for past traumas to bubble up to the surface when men become dads.

As well as attending the men’s group, Tiller does cognitive behavioural therapy and builds better strategies to manage stressors.

Now employed as a youth worker – with hours that suit school drop-off and pick up times – he’s loving the time he spends with Ava and Sophie again.

Like Tiller, Leon Hohepa​ (Ngāti Tahu, Ngati Whaoa, Ngāpuhi) knows first hand how hard it can be for even typically doting dads to connect with their tamariki when they’re “going through shit”.

“But that connection sets your kid up for the rest of their life,” he says.

He’s been the primary caregiver for the first year of each of his tamariki’s lives.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Leon Hohepa and his two tamariki aged 2 and 4. The artist was a stay-at-home dad during both his kids’ first year.

But back in 2022, he finds juggling work as an artist and being a good father to two under 5 a struggle as he navigates getting help for multiple health issues.

Every year on his birthday, Hohepa donates money to charity and it’s around the time he’s about to turn 32 in October that, while searching online for an organisation to give this annual koha to, he stumbles across Perinatal Anxiety and Depression Aotearoa (Pada).

He clicks on the website and reads about how the national charity provides advocacy and awareness for the perinatal mental health sector. He thinks: “what? How have I never heard of them before?”

After exchanging emails with a staff member at Pada, he meets her at a park near his Porirua home, and as his children, now aged 2 and 4, play, he talks about how the timing feels right for him to get more involved with the organisation.

Hohepa uses his graphics skills to redesign Pada’s website for free and then starts serving on its Ngā Kaiārahi (Board of Trustees).

It doesn’t take him long to get on top of his health challenges – and soon he’s finding the juggle of being a working parent less of a struggle.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Hohepa says dads need to focus on their own health so they can be fully present for their kids.

“When I put a focus on my health, then I can be whatever my kids need. If you’re not healthy, don’t expect to feel good,” Hohepa says.

When it comes to supporting others to recovery from perinatal distress, he adds that while the collection of better statistics could help improve services, those services need to be flexible to meet the specific needs of each person, because everyone’s different.

They also need to be culturally responsive and safe for Pacific, Māori and Asian people, who a recent study found need more support for perinatal distress.

Tiller and Smith agree that there’s no single solution.

Smith wants to see all maternal mental health services transformed into whānau mental health services that can support the unique needs of mums, dads and children.

“Those systems, if they’re being paid for by taxpayer money, then they should be gender inclusive.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Brendon Smith says perinatal mental health services need to be more gender inclusive.

He also advocates for it to be made mandatory for midwives to check on dads whenever mums are identified as needing perinatal mental health help, as is already the case in the UK.

In Tiller’s view, more training for midwives around supporting dads would help. As would policy changes by the Government and private employers to allow for mums and dads to take parental leave at the same time.

Introducing a mandatory standardised mental health screening – such as the Edinburgh postnatal depression scale – for both parents during pregnancy and after pēpē’s arrival could also ensure that people who are experiencing distress are identified earlier, he says.

A spokesperson for the New Zealand College of Midwives says although providing mental health screening for dads is not within the scope of care midwives are funded to provide, as health care professionals, they can help dad find other support services if they suspect, or receive a disclosure, that they are distressed.

The importance of whānau during pregnancy, labour and birth is “embedded” in midwifery training. Midwives recognise the role dads play in supporting whānau wellbeing and work with everyone their client (usually mothers) sees as important during the perinatal period, the college spokesperson adds.

Stuff Luke Tiller found the transition from working a high-flying job in national security in Wellington to being a full-time stay-at-home dad in the Wairarapa difficult.

Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s chief nurse Dr Zoe Tipa​ says there are lots of organisations that can help dads, including hers, and those like Kidz Need Dadz, which Smith used to work at.

“Our services support the health and wellbeing of tamariki under-five and everyone in their whānau – this includes fathers.”

Tipa says 11% of callers to the free 24/7 PlunketLine are men – a figure that has increased annually since 2019 and “is a great sign that dads are reaching out”.

But, ultimately, Tiller, Smith and Hohepa all say for any systemic changes to really make a difference to the perinatal mental health of dads, there needs to be a cultural shift.

As Hohepa puts it: “It’s not a women’s issue. It’s a family issue. Mothers are extremely important. Fathers are extremely important. Until we see the consequences of not having the good that comes out of each role, we’re not going to get anywhere fast”.

Perinatal Mental Health Awareness Week 2023, organised by Pada, begins on May 1 and World Maternal Mental Health Day is marked on May 3.

Where to get help

There’s also dedicated information for dads on Plunket’s website.

Manatū Hauora also encourages men who are experiencing mental health challenges around the time they become dads to check out online resources produced by Great Fathers Mana Mātua and Perinatal Anxiety and Depression Aotearoa (Pada).