Code red at Southland Hospital: urgent surgery only

National’s health spokesperson Shane Reti, left, with Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds: “There is a crisis. Call it what it is.’’

National’s health spokesperson Shane Reti broke the news in a public meeting in Invercargill on Monday morning that Southland Hospital was in code red – extreme overload status.

The day’s surgical list was cancelled as there was only capacity for urgent surgery, he said.

“Today, your local hospital is struggling, and I think that is being replicated across the whole health sector,’’ he told an audience of about 180.

Te Whatu Ora Southern was approached for comment after the morning meeting but had yet to respond.

READ MORE:

* Nurses rally to raise more awareness of growing health crisis

* Southland aged care company cracks code to address nursing shortages

* National calls for Te Whatu Ora to release nationwide staff survey results

* 'Trust us': Luxon says Dunedin's new hospital will be future proofed if National wins the election



Reti said at the meeting that for some reason the Government still wanted to deny the health system was in a crisis.

“There is a crisis’’ he said. “Call it what it is.’’

Only then would the Government be sending the signal to the health sector that it understood, and was giving some urgency to addressing their situation, Reti said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff National’s Shane Reti visited Southland Hospital on Monday.

Reti, a doctor himself, said he had been speaking with hospital clinicians before the public meeting when one told him of the hospital’s code red status.

“That’s just a sadness because, among other things, not only does the elective stuff not get done - that’s a long wait time - it’s (also) a hard day for health workers there today. A stressful, really challenging day. There are no winners. There’s nothing good in a code red.’’

Reti said hospital emergency departments were one of the two areas he was most acutely worried about - the ones that would “break first’’ under present stresses.

The other was aged residential care and the party’s election manifesto would address these, he said.

But he said he could not make a here-and-now promise to provide more operating capacity at Southland Hospital.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Hospital clinicians said Southland Hospital was in code red status on Monday, National’s Shane Reti said.

Previous incoming National-led governments had found, when they had access to full financial information, that the cupboard was bare.

Right now, “I don’t know what’s in the cupboard”, he said.

The new Dunedin Hospital was on top of his priority list for structural upgrades, and although Southland Hospital was itself “relatively high’’, he needed more information before he could make any commitment to it.

But if new facilities could bring down surgical waiting times then “you’ve got my interest, you’ve got my attention, you’ve got my money”, Reti said.

Citing the $90 million that former Health Minister Andrew Little “took away’’ from the Dunedin Hospital project, he said he had tried to find out what contingencies for the project had been and how much of that had been consumed, but found it was deemed commercially sensitive.

“Imagine going to your bank and saying I need $90m but I’m not going to give you the financials.’’

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Doctors have to "haggle" every time a shift is short of staff, Tanya Wilton of Hutt Hospital ED told Health Minster Andrew Little at the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists annual conference. (Video first published November 25 2022.)

Although strongly critical of the Government introducing massive health reforms during a pandemic, Reti said that should he become Health Minister after October’s elections, he would heed the strong message from the health sector not to swiftly undertake further structural change. The disruptions had left them exhausted.

“So for a period of time, we’ll settle in and see what we’ve got,’’ he said.

That meant he would, for a time, be working “in someone else’s kitchen’’ under present Government’s centralisation reforms.

But over time, if the health reforms continued to fail, he was “highly likely’’ to bring health services back down to local level.