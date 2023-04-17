Critical staff shortages prompt proposal to close urgent medical care centre

The Palms is considering the refusal of unenrolled patients for acute care after July 1.

Palmerston North residents could lose one of the few alternatives to going to Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department for urgent health problems.

The Palms Medical Centre is considering closing its urgent care centre in the face of critical staff shortages.

Board chair Brent Dickins announced the proposal, to close from July 1.

The practice would instead provide an acute care centre for enrolled patients only, with reduced hours in the evenings and weekends.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Only three cases in MidCentral region

* Nurses' strike to go ahead as latest district health board offer rejected

* City Doctors cut back after-hours health service



The Palms Medical Centre had been operating the urgent care centre since 2007 under contract to ACC.

It provided care from 8am to 8pm every day including weekends and public holidays, for any patient whether enrolled or not.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Doctors have to "haggle" every time a shift is short of staff, Tanya Wilton of Hutt Hospital ED told Health Minster Andrew Little at the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists annual conference. (Video first published November 25 2022.)

Dickins said the board and clinical governance leadership team had considered many options for retaining a viable and safe urgent care service.

“However, we are now left with what we believe to be the only viable option, which is the proposed closure of our urgent care centre.”

Clinical director Lynn Dawber said staffing levels were critical.

“Sustaining those staffing levels comes at the expense of our staff wellbeing.

“It also places increased pressure on our GP practice to deliver timely medical services and clinical care to our enrolled patients.”

Business manager Mike Gorinski discussed the plan with staff on Monday afternoon and invited feedback.

“Recruiting GPs continues to be a significant challenge for the practice,” he said.

“This situation is not unique to The Palms and appears to be similar to other reported cases from medical centres across the primary health care sector.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The urgent care centre diverts patients from the Palmerston North Hospital emergency department.

Dawber said with the challenges of winter rapidly approaching, closing the urgent care centre and focussing on its enrolled patients was the more effective and equitable way to ensure those people received quality primary health care.

Gorinski said the urgent care centre saw about 100 people a day, including some referred back from Palmerston North Hospital under the ED Redirect programme.

The only other alternative to going to Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department for acute care was White Cross City Doctors in Victoria Ave, which saw unenrolled patients from 8am to 8pm daily.

Gorinski said The Palms was aware of the impact its possible urgent care closure would have on people seeking medical help in Palmerston North.

“It is an extremely hard decision. We are managing a dilemma. When a GP is working in urgent care, that is time they are not having a consultation with enrolled patients.

“When a casual patient gets attention, one of ours misses out. That’s the tension.”

1 NEWS It was a key tool in the fight against Covid-19. (First published 11/04/23)

He said the positive side of the proposal was that enrolled patients would get a better service, with GPs able to concentrate on their needs rather than being called away to see people presenting with urgent needs.

The acute care needs of its own patients would continue to be met.

Te Whatu Ora district director Jeff Brown acknowledged the proposal.

“We understand the challenges they are facing, as with many other healthcare providers across the motu.”

Brown said Te Whatu Ora MidCentral would be working with The Palms and with other primary care providers to understand the implications, and plan for urgent and after hours care across the district, including implications for the ED.

“With winter approaching, it is important that our communities prepare themselves to stay well this winter. For those eligible, we encourage you to get your flu vaccine and Covid-19 boosters, if you have not done so already.”