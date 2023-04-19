Most unvaccinated teachers lost jobs, haven't returned to profession, court told

A protestor against the vaccine mandate for teachers holds up a sign to traffic passing the Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

Nearly all teachers who did not have the Covid-19 vaccine lost their jobs and most remain out of the profession, the Court of Appeal has been told.

The vaccine mandate for teachers has ended but New Zealand Teachers Speaking Out with Science (NZTSOS) says the effect of the mandate remained. The court was told about 3000 teachers were not vaccinated.

Lawyer Matthew Hague said at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday that nearly all unvaccinated teachers lost their jobs when the mandate took effect in October 2021 and most of those remain out of the profession.

NZTSOS lost its High Court challenge against the mandate but has appealed against that decision.

Hague said the High Court was wrong to not uphold the right to refuse medical treatment as absolute in the circumstances.

There were some rights so deep that even Parliament could not override them, he said.

SUPPLIED Teachers said exemptions to having the vaccination were too narrowly applied. (File photo)

The limitation on the right to refuse medical treatment was not demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society, he said.

The three members of the court agreed the right was fundamental but had reservations about a right being “absolute in the circumstances”.

The Crown’s lawyer, for the Minister of Covid-19 Response, the Director General of Health, and the Attorney General, said the mandate had the dual aim of reducing the risk of schools and other educational institutions being a source of community spread of the virus, and protecting the people involved.

STUFF The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work? (Video first published October 2021)

The High Court judge found the mandate materially improved the protection beyond other public health measures, Crown lawyer Daniel Jones said. However, at the time the evidence was still emerging about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The time frames were too tight to tailor measures for particularly vulnerable communities such as those with high Māori and Pasifika populations, or long distances from hospitals, he said.

The Court of Appeal judges asked several questions about the record in Cabinet papers about the Minister of Covid-19 Response considering what other measures were available, short of mandating the vaccination.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Vaccine mandates were one of the issues for protestors who occupied parliament grounds in early 2022 and were ultimately forcibly removed. (File photo)

One of the judges said there didn’t seem to have been any consideration of the Government considering a softer outcome than dismissal for teachers who were not vaccinated, such as funding to keep them employed but on leave while the issue remained.

The teachers’ case is due to end on Wednesday. On Thursday the Court of Appeal is to hear an appeal against the vaccination rules adopted for the Defence Force.